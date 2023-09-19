Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional (e.g. shiitake, lion's mane) mushroom home grow kits worldwide, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announced (further to its press release on July 26th, 2023) that its partnership with Mistercap LLC has officially launched the sale of organic grow-your-own mushroom kits, as of September 18th, 2023 at www.Mistercap.com for global consumers.

MISTERCAP'S is a mushroom-forward, wellness brand founded by Wiz Khalifa to promote healthy living via natural organic mushrooms.



MISTERCAP'S, a new wellness company founded by multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa, is a mushroom-forward brand promoting healthy living via natural organic mushrooms. The brand's mission is to increase interest in the health benefits of mushrooms by creating more ways for people to incorporate them into their lives, nutrition and wellbeing.

"People love growing their own food," said Khalifa. "People know so little about Mushrooms, so my goal with MISTERCAP'S is to showcase its positive benefits, and bring them to a wider audience."

"We continue to be proud of all of our partnerships at Red Light Holland as we've proven we can grow high quality mushrooms and first class home grow kits, both at a mass scale, while ensuring infrastructure, distribution and consumer satisfaction are necessary components to ultimate success," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Clearly, now is the perfect time to launch Mistercap's organic Grow-Your-Own Mushroom kits to increase consumer awareness around the entire mushroom category."

MISTERCAP'S GROW-YOUR-OWN MUSHROOM KITS

As featured in:

(1) USA TODAY https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2023/09/18/wiz-khalifa-mushrooms-brand-mistercaps/70891987007/

(2) FOX NEWS https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/wiz-khalifa-launches-wellness-brand-mistercaps-offers-grow-own-mushroom-kits

(3) FAST COMPANY https://www.fastcompany.com/90953996/wiz-khalifa-launches-mushroom-mistercaps

MISTERCAP'S, in partnership with Red Light Holland, is launching exclusively online with three products: the Oyster Grow Kit, Shiitake Grow Kit, and Lion's Mane Grow Kit, which are all organic, delicious, and eco-friendly, creating a farm-to-table feel for consumers. Not only will these kits produce mushrooms packed with flavor, but each species has functional and nutritional benefits, which may result in improving energy levels and brain function, reducing inflammation, and supporting the immune system. The brand is also proud to be one of the only manufacturers in North America that sources and grows everything locally.

"We were inspired by Wiz's interest in culinary mushrooms and the benefits they provide," said Philippe Chetrit, General Manager of MISTERCAP'S. "Our branding was purposefully designed to make mushrooms more approachable. The kits provide a fun and friendly way to introduce mushrooms into our customers' lives, allowing them to discover the beauty of such an amazing process."

Two percent of all proceeds will go to the Fungi Foundation, a global organization dedicated to studying and conserving fungi. MISTERCAP'S support will directly impact the Foundation's Fungi Education Curriculum, which is the world's first curriculum designed to introduce the study of mycology into middle and high schools.

MISTERCAP'S kits are now available online for shipping across the U.S. for $27.95, in Canada for $33.95 and are expected to be sold in the fall of 2023 in Europe. Visit mistercap.com and follow on Instagram @mistercap.

About MISTERCAP'S

MISTERCAP'S is a mushroom-forward, wellness brand founded by Wiz Khalifa to promote healthy living via natural organic mushrooms. In partnership with Red Light Holland, exotic mushroom farmers in North America and Europe, MISTERCAP'S grow-your-own mushroom kits allow consumers to experience the entire life cycle of a mushroom, from mycelium to meal, right in their own homes. The brand puts emphasis on offering the freshest, home grown mushrooms that are sourced locally and packed with flavor, as well as nutritional and functional benefits. To learn more, please visit http://www.mistercap.com.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation that specializes in the mushroom industry, and specifically home grow kits for functional natural mushrooms, while positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

