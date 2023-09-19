NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB T2I 34 0912) admitted to trading on September 20, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol ISB T2I 34 0912 (Ticker) 5 ISIN code IS0000035475 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/5.80 BD 20340912 8 Bonds/bills: 9 Total issued ISK 9,600,000,000 amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount ISK 9,600,000,000 issued at this time 12 Denomination 20,000,000 in CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Bullet type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 12, 2023 19 First September 12, 2034 ordinary installment date 20 Total number 1 of installment s 21 Installment 0 frequency 22 Maturity September 12, 2034 date 23 Interest 5,80% rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compo Simple und interest 28 Simple/compo und, if other --------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest September 12, 2023 from date 32 First September 12, 2024 ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon 1 frequency 34 Total number 11 of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price Clean price / clean price 37 Clean price Full nominal quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of CPI index 41 Daily index Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index 596,53333 value 44 Index base 12.9.2023 date Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional The Bonds will constitute Tier 2 Capital of the Issuer.The information Bonds constitute subordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and rank pari passu without preference among themselves; pari passu with present or future claims in respect of Parity Securities; in priority to any pre-sent or future claims in respect of Junior Securities; and junior to any pre-sent or future claims in respect of Senior Creditors. The Issuer has the right, subject to the terms and conditions, to call the Bonds at par on 12 september 2029 and on every Interest Payment Date thereafter.The call is subject to the prior approval of Icelandic FSA. Admission to Trading 50 Registered Yes at CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of September 6, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of September 19, 2023 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of September 20, 2023 admission to trading 55 Order book ISB_T2I_34_0912 ID 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List ICE_BANK_BONDS population name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond