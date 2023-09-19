Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSLR | ISIN: IS0000028538 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2023 | 14:34
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB T2I 34 0912) admitted to trading on September 20, 2023

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:    Íslandsbanki hf.                       
2  Org. no:   4910080160                          
3  LEI      549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97                     
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Information                                
4  Symbol    ISB T2I 34 0912                        
   (Ticker)                                  
5  ISIN code   IS0000035475                         
6  CFI code   DBFUGR                            
7  FISN númer  ISLANDSBANKI/5.80 BD 20340912                 
8  Bonds/bills:                                
9  Total issued ISK 9,600,000,000                       
   amount                                   
10 Total amount 0                               
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount    ISK 9,600,000,000                       
   issued at                                 
   this time                                 
12 Denomination 20,000,000                          
   in CSD                                   
13 Listed on   Yes                              
   Nasdaq                                   
   Stock                                   
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization                                
   - Cash Flow                                
14 Amortization Bullet                            
   type                                    
15 Amortization                                
   type, if                                  
   other                                   
16 Currency   ISK                              
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
         ---------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date  September 12, 2023                      
19 First     September 12, 2034                      
   ordinary                                  
   installment                                
   date                                    
20 Total number 1                               
   of                                     
   installment                                
  s                                      
21 Installment  0                               
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity   September 12, 2034                      
   date                                    
23 Interest   5,80%                             
   rate                                    
24 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   other                                   
         ---------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compo Simple                            
  und interest                                
28 Simple/compo                                
  und, if                                   
   other                                   
         ---------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count   30E/360                            
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention,                                
   if other                                  
         ---------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest   September 12, 2023                      
   from date                                 
32 First     September 12, 2024                      
   ordinary                                  
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon    1                               
   frequency                                 
34 Total number 11                              
   of coupon                                 
   payments                                  
35 If irregular                                
   cash flow,                                 
   then how                                  
36 Dirty price  Clean price                          
   / clean                                  
   price                                   
37 Clean price  Full nominal                         
   quote                                   
38 If payment                                 
   date is a                                 
   bank                                    
   holiday,                                  
   does                                    
   payment                                  
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interest                                  
   for days                                  
   missing                                  
   until next                                 
   business                                  
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed    Yes                              
40 Name of    CPI                              
   index                                   
41 Daily index  Daily index                          
   or monthly                                 
   index                                   
42 Daily index                                 
   or monthly                                 
   index, if                                 
   other                                   
43 Base index  596,53333                           
   value                                   
44 Index base  12.9.2023                           
   date                                    
                                        
  Other                                    
   Information                                
45 Call option  Yes                              
46 Put option  No                              
47 Convertible  No                              
48 Credit                                   
   rating                                   
   (rating                                  
   agency,                                  
   date)                                   
49 Additional  The Bonds will constitute Tier 2 Capital of the Issuer.The  
   information  Bonds constitute subordinated and unsecured obligations of  
          the Issuer and rank pari passu without preference among   
          themselves; pari passu with present or future claims in   
          respect of Parity Securities; in priority to any pre-sent or 
          future claims in respect of Junior Securities; and junior to 
          any pre-sent or future claims in respect of Senior Creditors.
          The Issuer has the right, subject to the terms and      
          conditions, to call the Bonds at par on 12 september 2029 and
          on every Interest Payment Date thereafter.The call is subject
          to the prior approval of Icelandic FSA.           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered  Yes                              
   at CSD                                   
51 Securities  Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                    
   depository                                 
52 Date of    September 6, 2023                       
   Application                                
   for                                    
   Admission                                 
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of    September 19, 2023                      
   Approval of                                
   Application                                
   for                                    
   Admission                                 
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of    September 20, 2023                      
   admission                                 
   to trading                                 
55 Order book  ISB_T2I_34_0912                        
   ID                                     
56 Instrument  Corporate Bonds                        
   subtype                                  
57 Market    Iceland Cash Bond Trading                   
58 List     ICE_BANK_BONDS                        
   population                                 
   name                                    
59 Static    No                              
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic    No                              
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR     BOND - Bonds                         
   identifier                                 
62 Bond type   CRPB - Corporate Bond
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.