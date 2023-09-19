Gas Recovery and Recycle Ltd. (GR2L) has revealed plans to supply its ArgonØ machinery for 2 GW of solar capacity in India. Its ArgonØ tech can recycle up to 95% of the argon used in the fabrication of silicon wafers for solar panels.From pv magazine India GR2L, a small clean-tech company in Surrey, England, has secured a GBP 4 million ($4.9 million) order to supply its argon recycling technology to Mundra Solar for a planned 2 GW solar facility in India. Solar panel makers use argon gas to purify silicon crystals, which are then used in solar cells. This process requires vast amounts of argon, ...

