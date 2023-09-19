Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC Appoints Ashley Womack as Chief Financial Officer

TALLAHASSE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of revenue cycle management ("RCM") technology solutions to healthcare providers across the care continuum, announced the appointment of Ashley Womack as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of experience leading companies through periods of growth and transformation, Ashley is a key addition to the Alpha II team during an exciting time of investment and expansion.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley Womack to Alpha II as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Todd Doze, Alpha II Chief Executive Officer. "Ashley's wealth of experience in optimizing financial operations aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Alpha II. Her proven track record in driving growth and enhancing financial performance will be invaluable as we continue to further expand our solution suite and accelerate our growth trajectory."

Ashley Womack brings a distinguished career marked by driving operational enhancements and financial achievements across diverse organizations of varying scale, geography, and industry. She has extensive experience leading private equity-backed firms through growth, including both organic growth and significant business combinations. Ashley is known for data-driven decision-making, a bias for action, and a results-driven mindset. Prior to Alpha II, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Abrigo, Inc. and earlier spent over a decade at Alvarez & Marsal. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance & marketing from New York University.

"I am passionate about deploying resources efficiently and creatively to solve important challenges, and I believe Alpha II is doing just that," said Ashley. "I am excited to work with Todd, the entire Alpha II team and our Board as we continue to make a positive impact on healthcare."

Ashley Womack's appointment reflects Alpha II's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence. Her leadership will play a crucial role in advancing the company's strategic objectives and ensuring its continued success in the dynamic healthcare technology landscape.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's software-as-a-service products have supported medical coding, compliance, revenue analysis, and claims editing for healthcare providers. Continuously updated in real-time, Alpha II's proprietary rules engine is used across a wide range of provider specialties and payer types, producing the industry's most comprehensive coding and billing content database. The Company's products integrate with electronic health record, practice management, revenue cycle management, and provider information systems. Alpha II's suite of solutions across claims editing, coding, insurance verification, denials prevention, and MIPS reporting support the revenue cycle workflows of providers across the country. For additional information, please visit www.alphaii.com.

About TA

TA Associates ("TA") is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $48.6 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.ta.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Renée Durrance

Alpha II, LLC

info@alphaii.com

(800) 476-8477

SOURCE: Alpha II, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784558/alpha-ii-llc-appoints-ashley-womack-as-chief-financial-officer