Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the receipt of $229,356 in funding through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program ("ZEVIP") to support the growth of EV charging infrastructure across Ontario.

With the funding, Hypercharge will subsidize the cost of 48 of 56 Level 2 Hypercharge EV charging stations across 11 parking lots throughout Southern Ontario, to be installed by the end of 2024. Locations receiving chargers include East Gwillimbury (6), Clearview (20), Toronto (20), Mississauga (2), and Newmarket (8).

"We are tremendously grateful to be selected for this funding from NRCan to grow the availability of EV charging infrastructure and the adoption of electric vehicles in Ontario," said David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge. "We recognize that parking lot locations in these municipalities remain underserved by EV charging, and this investment ensures that we take a proactive step in addressing that gap."

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "Investing in more EV chargers, like these ones in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

