Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 12:00 PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Jay Madhu, CEO and Chairman, will be leading the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 12:00 PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (www.oxbridgere.com) (NASDAQ: OXBR) (NASDAQ: OXBRW) ("Oxbridge Re") is a Cayman Islands exempted company. Oxbridge Re currently operates through its primary active subsidiaries, SurancePlus, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

SurancePlus: is a Web3-focused subsidiary that currently leverages blockchain technology to democratize access to high-return reinsurance contracts via digital securities. In its first offering, SurancePlus innovated upon Oxbridge Re NS' existing product to issue digitized reinsurance securities that comply with US Securities laws and offer greater investment flexibility. Oxbridge Re plans to expand the digital securities offered through SurancePlus into several new investment areas over the coming years.

Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited: A licensed reinsurer with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") and it provides reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Oxbridge Re NS: A licensed reinsurer with CIMA and operates as a special purpose vehicle/side-car providing third-party accredited investors with access to reinsurance contracts with returns uncorrelated to the financial markets. This is done through the use of a participating note.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp: Oxbridge Re is also the founding and lead investor of the sponsor of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), that recently completed its business combination with Jet.AI Inc, which currently trades under symbol "JTAI".

The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

