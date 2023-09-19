Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:00 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-1,400
-5,34 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 14:42
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2023 Results

Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2023 Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2023 results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 19 September 2023 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes cast (excluding withheld)

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements

43,645,341

99.76

104,974

0.24

43,750,315

75.66

245,377

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

41,577,906

98.41

670,985

1.59

42,248,891

73.07

1,746,801

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

43,129,297

98.04

862,318

1.96

43,991,615

76.08

4,077

4. To declare a final dividend

43,777,376

99.50

218,032

0.50

43,995,408

76.09

284

5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a Director of the Company

42,193,549

95.91

1,799,886

4.09

43,993,435

76.08

2,257

6. To re-elect Ian Barkshire as a Director of the Company

43,934,496

99.87

58,939

0.13

43,993,435

76.08

2,257

7. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a Director of the Company

43,918,915

99.83

74,520

0.17

43,993,435

76.08

2,257

8. To elect Reshma Ramachandran as a Director of the Company

42,684,338

97.02

1,309,097

2.98

43,993,435

76.08

2,257

9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a Director of the Company

42,409,658

96.78

1,412,947

3.22

43,822,605

75.79

173,087

10. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a Director of the Company

42,685,023

97.03

1,308,362

2.97

43,993,385

76.08

2,307

11. To re-elect Alison Wood as a Director of the Company

42,580,459

96.79

1,410,706

3.21

43,991,165

76.08

4,527

12. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company

43,989,246

99.99

4,755

0.01

43,994,001

76.08

1,691

13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration

43,993,990

100.00

436

0.01

43,994,426

76.08

1,266

14. To authorise political donations and expenditure

43,568,385

99.03

425,585

0.97

43,993,970

76.08

1,722

15. To authorise the Board to allot shares

43,463,863

98.79

530,348

1.21

43,994,211

76.08

1,481

16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *

43,988,011

99.99

5,433

0.01

43,993,444

76.08

2,248

17. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights *

43,689,668

99.31

303,763

0.69

43,993,431

76.08

2,261

18. To authorise the purchase of own shares *

43,700,536

99.36

279,943

0.64

43,980,479

76.06

15,213

19. To approve the rules of the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan

43,239,876

98.85

503,291

1.15

43,743,167

75.65

252,525

20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *

43,560,943

99.02

432,648

0.98

43,993,591

76.08

2,101

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 15 September 2023, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,822,737 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.