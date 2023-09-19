Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2023 Results

19 September 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2023 results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 19 September 2023 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld 1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements 43,645,341 99.76 104,974 0.24 43,750,315 75.66 245,377 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 41,577,906 98.41 670,985 1.59 42,248,891 73.07 1,746,801 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 43,129,297 98.04 862,318 1.96 43,991,615 76.08 4,077 4. To declare a final dividend 43,777,376 99.50 218,032 0.50 43,995,408 76.09 284 5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a Director of the Company 42,193,549 95.91 1,799,886 4.09 43,993,435 76.08 2,257 6. To re-elect Ian Barkshire as a Director of the Company 43,934,496 99.87 58,939 0.13 43,993,435 76.08 2,257 7. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a Director of the Company 43,918,915 99.83 74,520 0.17 43,993,435 76.08 2,257 8. To elect Reshma Ramachandran as a Director of the Company 42,684,338 97.02 1,309,097 2.98 43,993,435 76.08 2,257 9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a Director of the Company 42,409,658 96.78 1,412,947 3.22 43,822,605 75.79 173,087 10. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a Director of the Company 42,685,023 97.03 1,308,362 2.97 43,993,385 76.08 2,307 11. To re-elect Alison Wood as a Director of the Company 42,580,459 96.79 1,410,706 3.21 43,991,165 76.08 4,527 12. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company 43,989,246 99.99 4,755 0.01 43,994,001 76.08 1,691 13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration 43,993,990 100.00 436 0.01 43,994,426 76.08 1,266 14. To authorise political donations and expenditure 43,568,385 99.03 425,585 0.97 43,993,970 76.08 1,722 15. To authorise the Board to allot shares 43,463,863 98.79 530,348 1.21 43,994,211 76.08 1,481 16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights * 43,988,011 99.99 5,433 0.01 43,993,444 76.08 2,248 17. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights * 43,689,668 99.31 303,763 0.69 43,993,431 76.08 2,261 18. To authorise the purchase of own shares * 43,700,536 99.36 279,943 0.64 43,980,479 76.06 15,213 19. To approve the rules of the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan 43,239,876 98.85 503,291 1.15 43,743,167 75.65 252,525 20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice * 43,560,943 99.02 432,648 0.98 43,993,591 76.08 2,101

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 15 September 2023, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,822,737 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448