Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2023 Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
19 September 2023
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2023 results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 19 September 2023 at 11am.
All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Total votes cast (excluding withheld)
% of issued share capital voted
Votes withheld
1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements
43,645,341
99.76
104,974
0.24
43,750,315
75.66
245,377
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
41,577,906
98.41
670,985
1.59
42,248,891
73.07
1,746,801
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
43,129,297
98.04
862,318
1.96
43,991,615
76.08
4,077
4. To declare a final dividend
43,777,376
99.50
218,032
0.50
43,995,408
76.09
284
5. To re-elect Neil Carson as a Director of the Company
42,193,549
95.91
1,799,886
4.09
43,993,435
76.08
2,257
6. To re-elect Ian Barkshire as a Director of the Company
43,934,496
99.87
58,939
0.13
43,993,435
76.08
2,257
7. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a Director of the Company
43,918,915
99.83
74,520
0.17
43,993,435
76.08
2,257
8. To elect Reshma Ramachandran as a Director of the Company
42,684,338
97.02
1,309,097
2.98
43,993,435
76.08
2,257
9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a Director of the Company
42,409,658
96.78
1,412,947
3.22
43,822,605
75.79
173,087
10. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a Director of the Company
42,685,023
97.03
1,308,362
2.97
43,993,385
76.08
2,307
11. To re-elect Alison Wood as a Director of the Company
42,580,459
96.79
1,410,706
3.21
43,991,165
76.08
4,527
12. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company
43,989,246
99.99
4,755
0.01
43,994,001
76.08
1,691
13. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
43,993,990
100.00
436
0.01
43,994,426
76.08
1,266
14. To authorise political donations and expenditure
43,568,385
99.03
425,585
0.97
43,993,970
76.08
1,722
15. To authorise the Board to allot shares
43,463,863
98.79
530,348
1.21
43,994,211
76.08
1,481
16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *
43,988,011
99.99
5,433
0.01
43,993,444
76.08
2,248
17. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights *
43,689,668
99.31
303,763
0.69
43,993,431
76.08
2,261
18. To authorise the purchase of own shares *
43,700,536
99.36
279,943
0.64
43,980,479
76.06
15,213
19. To approve the rules of the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan and authorise the directors to adopt the Plan
43,239,876
98.85
503,291
1.15
43,743,167
75.65
252,525
20. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *
43,560,943
99.02
432,648
0.98
43,993,591
76.08
2,101
* Indicates a special resolution.
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 15 September 2023, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,822,737 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448