Webster Bank: Webster Recognized on Top Corporate Contributor List by Boston Business Journal

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Webster Bank has once again been named a Top Corporate Contributor honoree by the Boston Business Journal in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Boston Business Journal for our ongoing support of organizations that do so much to create opportunity and economic vitality in the Boston area," said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster.

This year, 100 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail, and professional sports.

Webster Bank, whose contributions in many instances include both the corporation and its charitable foundation, will be honored along with fellow honorees at the BBJ's 18th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Thursday, September 7 at the Seaport Hotel, 1 Seaport Lane, Boston.

"It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts - in 2022. Collectively, they gave $423 million in cash contributions - a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all." said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Webster Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Webster Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785425/webster-recognized-on-top-corporate-contributor-list-by-boston-business-journal