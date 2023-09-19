Customers of Virgin Media Ireland now enjoy improved broadband experiences

Virgin Media Ireland is working with Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), to support the company's three-year move to a full fibre network, and transition from traditional cable services to fully automated high-speed fibre broadband services. With the Blue Planet platform as the foundation of its network and service automation strategy, Virgin Media is able to deliver a better end-user experience and ultra-fast broadband connectivity for its customers.

As part of its commitment to revolutionize the way their residential and business customers connect and experience the digital world, Virgin Media selected Blue Planet's intelligent automation platform to modernize its Operational Support Systems (OSS) stack.

"Blue Planet's zero-touch model-driven service fulfilment and strong DevOps ecosystem enable us to speed up the order to service process. From creation and update to completion or cancellation, we can easily launch superfast and reliable fibre broadband services. This strategically positions Virgin Media as a leading innovator in Ireland and improves our ability to offer the best experience to our customers," said John Walsh, Director of Technology Transformation, Virgin Media Ireland.

Integrated and deployed by telco focused Prodapt, a Blue Orbit and Virgin Media network OSS implementation partner, the Blue Planet platform is enabling Virgin Media to quickly launch 2GB Full Fibre Broadband to homes and businesses across Ireland. Blue Planet also provides Virgin Media a single 'source of truth' for network and IT users that reflects the current state of the network. Additionally, Blue Planet Orchestration accelerates service velocity, improves service agility and supports dynamic service delivery.

"Blue Planet is supporting Virgin Media Ireland with an adaptable, automated end-to-end order to service lifecycle, reducing delays and human errors often associated with legacy manual operations. By embracing intelligent automation, Virgin Media is in a better position to meet its goal of bringing faster connectivity across Ireland," said Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet.

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media is the leading connected entertainment connectivity and broadcast business in Ireland. Every day we deliver connections that really matter for thousands of people, with multi award-winning services including superfast broadband, TV, mobile and home phone. Our Virgin Media Business division provides the fastest broadband speeds and connectivity solutions for entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector.

Virgin Media Television, our broadcast division, is Ireland's number one commercial public service broadcaster offering four free-to-air channels: Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Three, Virgin Media Four, as well as the Virgin Media Player. We are a significant investor in home produced content, including news, current affairs and drama, as well as offering the best in international programming. Virgin Media More, a platform exclusive channel for Virgin TV customers, offers the very best of first look premium content, including ground-breaking Irish and International drama, documentaries sport. Our advertising sales agency, Virgin Media Solutions, creates unique, innovative campaigns for our business and for third party clients across the UK and Ireland.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies with operations in seven European countries. Liberty Global is a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition and is included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Following the challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the power of connectivity to deliver positive, meaningful change to people's lives has never been clearer. Our inclusion in these prestigious indices for the ninth year running attests to our long-standing commitment to the importance of sustainability and ensuring that we are strong corporate citizens as well as responsible stewards of the environment across the markets in which we operate.

For further information please visit: www.virginmedia.ie

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation. With more than 200 deployments worldwide, our modular, vendor-agnostic product portfolio enables real-time visibility and control to manage changing network operating environments. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and an ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences. www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

