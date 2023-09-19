Tego Cyber Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and threat hunting tools, today announced that Mr. Robert E. Mikkelsen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company through a business advisory and consulting agreement with his firm, Merremia Consulting LLC. Mr. Mikkelsen succeeds Earl Johnson, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I am eager to join Tego at this vital point in the company's life-cycle as the Company continues on its growth trajectory," said Bobby Mikkelsen. "As we continue to read news of cyber-attacks, seemingly every day, autonomous threat correlation has never been more critical to protect organizations. The value proposition Tego offers its clients to detect and remediate attacks is game-changing, and I believe it correlates to a significant value proposition for its investors as the Company grows to scale."

"We are pleased to welcome Bobby Mikkelsen to the Tego team," said Shannon Wilkinson, President & CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "He is an accomplished CFO with extensive experience in the micro-cap space. He understands the challenges of taking a start-up tech company from concept to revenue then profitability and how important that is to increasing shareholder value. We look forward to working with Bobby in executing our business model as well as implementing our market awareness plan to achieve our long-term objectives which include an uplisting to a senior exchange."

Mr. Mikkelsen brings a diverse perspective to Tego, combining seasoned experience in finance and accounting, strategy leadership and investor relations. As a C-Level executive and business advisor, for nearly 20 years, he has been instrumental in developing accounting systems and controls for complex organizations, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising, with total transactions valued over $100 million. Mr. Mikkelsen received his bachelor's degree in accounting in 2004 from the Eller College of Business, University of Arizona. After graduating, Mr. Mikkelsen went on to work as an auditor for Henry & Horne, LLP in Arizona. Mr. Mikkelsen's career in public accounting included working with a client base which was diverse in size and sector, revenue ranging from $100 thousand to $1 billion annuallyincluding those in the health care, pharmaceutical and tech sectors. Mr. Mikkelsen has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Item Nine Labs Corp ("INLB") since October 2018.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

