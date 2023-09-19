Navigating Local Law 97: An Online Webinar by The Folson Group

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Folson Group® is excited to announce a highly informative panel discussion on NYC's Local Law 97. The law sets carbon emission limits on coops, condos and other buildings with a goal to make the city carbon neutral by 2050. Scheduled for Thursday, September 21, during Climate Week NYC, this panel discussion is an educational event. It will be moderated by Habitat Magazine's Carol Ott and is designed to provide essential insights for building owners, management, and industry professionals navigating the intricacies of New York City's Local Law 97.

Webinar Details:

Title: How to Navigate Local Law 97

Moderator: Carol Ott, Habitat Magazine

Panelists: Tina Larsson, The Folson Group, Bruce Cholst, Herrick, Feinstein LLP, Ari Golden ADS Engineers

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT

Platform: Virtual Event via Zoom

This engaging webinar will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Differentiating between Energy Efficiency Letter Grades and Carbon Emission.

An in-depth exploration of benchmarking, and its connection to carbon emissions.

Real-life examples from industry experts.

Strategies for ensuring compliance and making well-informed decisions.

Legal implications and fiduciary responsibilities.

Financial aspects, proactive measures, and more.

Attendees can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of Local Law 97 and its impact on their properties, as well as actionable strategies for compliance and sustainability.

"Local Law 97 is a game-changer in the real estate industry, and we're excited to host this webinar to help coop and condo boards navigate its complexities," said Tina Larsson, CEO at The Folson Group®. "Our goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in a more sustainable future and avoid LL97 fines."

To register for the webinar and secure your spot, please visit https://bit.ly/3OBLr4b.

If you miss it, reach out to get the recording: info@thefolsongroup.com



About The Folson Group®: The Folson Group®, the leading NYC coop and condo consultancy, and an NYC Accelerator Service Provider that specializes in energy and water reduction, streamlined cost management, and project management provider of carbon reduction and electrification of NYC coops and condos. Their mission is to empower NYC property owners with the expertise needed to boost energy efficiency, cut operational costs, and ensure compliance with regulations like Local Law 97. The Folson Group® takes a business-centric approach, providing value-added services to complement property managers and cooperative or condominium boards, thereby elevating building management and fostering sustainable, cost-efficient operations while freeing up coop and condo boards' valuable time.

