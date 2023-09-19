Decommerce is an Official Community Technology Partner of Europe's Largest Digital Marketing Conference DMEXCO w3.vision

Swiss startup Decommerce invites you to a scavenger hunt at the w3.vision conference DMEXCO23. The solution combines offline and online experiences and shows in a playful way how to host, engage, and reward your community on your own website or app - and can therefore also save costs for digital marketing.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Swiss startup Decommerce invites you to a scavenger hunt at the w3.vision conference DMEXCO23. The solution combines offline and online experiences and shows in a playful way how to host, engage, and reward your community on your own website or app - and can therefore also save costs for digital marketing.

Decommerce DMEXCO23 Scavenger Hunt

Swiss startup Decommerce invites you to a scavenger hunt at the w3.vision conference DMEXCO23.

On the 20th/21st Europe's leading digital marketing & tech event will take place in Cologne in September 2023. DMEXCO, with around 40,000 visitors, is a meeting point for all the important decision makers from the worlds of digital economy, marketing, and innovation.

w3.vision for digital future areas

For the second time this year, the w3.vision is taking place as an exclusive event. The w3.vision conference delves into the future-oriented digital world from Web3.0, Metaverse, Blockchain, NFT etc. The Swiss company Decommerce was selected as a community technology partner.

Offline experiences in the online profile

During the conference, Decommerce will bridge offline and online worlds, and be responsible for the Scavenger Hunt. With this Web 3.0 use case, Decommerce will show how brands are able to interact with the community in a fun way: Visitors can scan a QR code to complete the Scavenger Hunt with their own profile. You get rewards by completing tasks at different stalls. These offline experiences at the stands become playful in the online world. Included in the Scavenger Hunt are brands such as Jägermeister, Metabrew, DEPT Digital Agency, H&M, Lufthansa, Adidas and more.

Blockchain wallet and community engagement

The special thing about Decommerce: The rewards are automatically sent to you participants' blockchain wallets. These are created seamlessly when the user starts the Scavenger Hunt on a mobile phone. Decommerce is used for the hosting, activation, and analysis of the Scavenger Hunt metrics - a true white label community solution. This has the look and feel of the w3.vision conference. Above all, the solution enables w3.vision to analyze the interests and behavior of the conference community at a granular level, and to reactivate the participants after the conference.

About Decommerce:

Decommerce is a whitelabel community solution that enables brands to collaboratively create the future of commerce with their communities. They allow brands to host, engage, and reward their communities within brand-immersive experiences on their website, campaign microsites, and apps.

Co-founded by Roy Bernheim and Allan Perrottet, the venture is backed by Outlier Ventures, FARFETCH, and renowned individual investors.

Contact Information

Roy Bernheim

Co-founder

roy.bernheim@decommerce.com

Allan Perrottet

Co-founder

allan.perrottet@decommerce.com

SOURCE: Decommerce

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785388/decommerce-is-an-official-community-technology-partner-of-europes-largest-digital-marketing-conference-dmexco-w3vision