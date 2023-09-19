INFORM GmbH: INFORM Spearheads Focus on Ethical AI With New Guidelines

ATLANTA, GA and AACHEN GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / INFORM, a global pioneer in AI-driven optimization software, proudly announces the launch of its in-depth "Responsible AI Guidelines" to support the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) while advancing the technology. These guidelines underscore the company's commitment to ensuring AI technology operates with accountability, transparency and upholds an ethical foundation.

As the AI landscape continually evolves, INFORM recognizes the imperative to harness its power responsibly. Driven by the company's deep-rooted values and over 50-year legacy in technology across a wide range of industries, INFORM is positioned to be the leader in AI technologies worldwide. Always having had a dedicated focus on collaborating with customers to optimize business processes through AI, INFORM ensures AI's potential is maximized while its risks are minimized. The guidelines set forth will establish best practices, standards, and protocols to bring a comprehensive approach to AI while prioritizing societal needs and individual rights.

INFORM's commitment to "Trustworthy AI" revolves around several pivotal principles:

Beneficial AI: Ensuring AI systems enrich both users and society, mitigating negative impacts like bias and misinformation. Human-centric AI: Promoting AI's supportive role to humans, enhancing decision-making processes, and upholding human responsibility. Aligned AI: Guaranteeing AI is in sync with human and business values, with clear and understandable AI as a foundation. Privacy-preserving AI: Upholding United States requirements and European Union's GDPR standards, achieving top-tier security standards endorsed by ISO 27001 certifications. Reliable AI: Prioritizing quality, consistency, and transparency in AI applications, especially in vital sectors. Safe AI: Crafting AI algorithms that ensure safety and ward off potential threats.

Dr. Jörg Herbers, co-CEO of INFORM, commented, "We have taken to heart the importance of transparency and providing a human-centered approach. By leveraging the potential of AI and algorithms in close collaboration with our customers, we have created "Responsible AI Guidelines" that mirror our ideals around ensuring AI benefits humanity and is transparent and ethical in application. Our humanitarian ethos and in-depth experience in mitigating risk and optimizing productivity across a multitude of industries from manufacturing and supply chain to fintech and insurance, has contributed to the formulation of these crucial AI guidelines. INFORM's guidelines arrive at a crucial juncture, emphasizing that as we progress, we do so with integrity." They address more than just compliance, touching on the crux of AI development, from data privacy to transparency in decision-making processes in addition to delivering potential opportunities for continuous improvement and safeguarding against AI risks.

Dr. Jörg Herbers, co-CEO of INFORM

Highlighting the global implications of AI, Herbers added, "AI's potential is vast, from industry transformation to redefining work. As it becomes integral to our lives and businesses, a clear ethical compass is essential. Our guidelines serve as a beacon for INFORM and our aim is to encourage the AI community towards conscientious innovation."

The "Responsible AI Guidelines" are available to the public, reinforcing INFORM's dedication to open dialogue and collaborative growth within the AI sector. To download the full guidelines, please visit https://www.inform-software.com/ai-guidelines.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com

Corporate Press Contacts

Alexander Jatscha-Zelt

Tel.: +49 (0) 151-17159-505

Sabine Walter

Tel.: +49 (0) 2408-9456-1233

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: pressoffice@inform-software.com

Media Contact

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: 617-536-8887

Email: Dawn@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: INFORM GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785325/inform-spearheads-focus-on-ethical-ai-with-new-guidelines