CanaQuest Medical Corp.: CANAQUEST Announces Award of European Cannabinoid Patent

EU Patent #19846183.2 - A NOVEL BOTANICAL AND TETRAHYDROCANNABINOL ("THC") FORMULATION FOR THE REDUCTION OF CANNABIS-INDUCED NEGATIVE NEUROPSYCHIATRIC SIDE-EFFECTS

We believe we can provide a safer alternative to other THC products providing the benefits without the negative psychiatric side effects. Pre-clinical trials have demonstrated the reversal of depression-like and schizophrenia-related symptoms, blockage of memory impairment, hyperactive activity, and gene vulnerability.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / CanaQuest Medical Corp ("CanaQuest" or the "Company") (OTC:CANQF), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted cannabinoid therapeutics for the central nervous system (CNS), is pleased to announce it was awarded a European Cannabinoid Patent, a novel Botanical and Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") Formulation for the reduction of cannabis-induced negative neuropsychiatric side-effects.

The formulated product is branded as Mentabinol®, which addresses various psychiatric disorders. Acute THC consumption can trigger paranoid thoughts in vulnerable individuals.

Mentabinol® - Formulation utilizing pharmaceutical-grade botanical extract, L-theanine, and THC molecules extracted from cannabis.

The Scientific Difference - based on pre-clinical trial results at Western University

THC vs Mentabinol®

For many users, THC causes:

Memory impairment and possible long-term cognitive side effects,

Depression-like and schizophrenia-related symptoms,

Anxiety and hyperactive activity,

Schizophrenia due to gene vulnerability.

Application of Mentabinol® has demonstrated in pre-clinical trials:

Reversal of depression-like and schizophrenia-related symptom effects,

Blockage of memory impairment, hyperactive activity, and gene vulnerability.

The discovery was made by a research team led by Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor, and neuroscientist at Western University with decades of experience in the fields of mental health and cannabinoids.

Western University's Dr. Steven Laviolette said, "What we found was that by administering L-theanine along with the THC-based formulation, we were able to block several side effects of THC exposure, including changes to schizophrenia-related neurochemical pathways, and abnormalities in behaviors - including cognitive and emotional disturbances." "This will be especially beneficial for those who are taking THC for things like long-term pain, chemotherapy side effects, or reducing anxiety or depression." Western University researchers believe this formulation may mitigate this type of harm to chronic cannabis users. The team also concluded that their research provides evidence for combining the THC-based formulations with L-theanine to make them safer for both recreational and medicinal use.

Paul Ramsay, CEO and Co-Founder of CanaQuest stated, "Our patented THC-based formulation will be a catalyst to complement pending Clinical Studies and to introduce our product, branded as Mentabinol®, to the market as a safer alternative to THC by itself."

About: CanaQuest Medical Corp

CanaQuest Medical,a clinical-stage, life sciences company,is focused on the drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted therapeutics within the endocannabinoid system and specific brain receptors. The Company is focused on treating neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder "PTSD", including addiction. CanaQuest created a game-changing formula derived from cannabidiol "CBD" + IP formula. It has a Drug Candidate, CQ-001, which is positioned for clinical trials, targeting epilepsy. An OTC version of the Formulation, branded as Mentanine®, is available for sale via CanaQuest Store in the US without health claims. Pre-clinical trial results and Clinical Studies have demonstrated beneficial effects on several mental and neurological conditions. Its non-psychoactive properties provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional treatments with little to no side effects. The Company recently signed a Master Service Agreement to conduct Clinical Studies on targeted populations, particularly those struggling with transitional issues with Neeka Health. Neeka conducted extensive due diligence on over 90 companies in the cannabinoid space, before choosing CanaQuest. Dr. Hunter Land, the CSO of Neeka, who co-led the clinical development of Epidiolex® (FDA-approved prescription CBD) for GW Pharma, will be leading all the studies for Neeka and CanaQuest.

CanaQuest has been awarded the Best Global Medical Cannabinoid Development Company 2023, in its eighth annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards by Global Health & Pharma,UK.

