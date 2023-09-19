Theta Lake adds support for RingCentral Contact Center to its existing RingCentral MVP integration to deliver the most comprehensive compliance and security solution to RingCentral customers

Theta Lake, Inc., fresh from the news of being included as a vendor in the new Gartner market category of Digital Communication Governance (DCG) and also receiving the Best Compliance Product for Unified Communications (UC) at the UC Awards, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Theta Lake's launch of Smart Capture for RingCentral Contact Center along with the existing integration with RingCentral MVP® (Message Video Phone) provides the most comprehensive certified compliance and security integration coverage and capabilities for RingCentral video, voice, contact center, voicemails, SMS, messaging, faxes, and more. This includes, capture, archiving, archive connectors, eDiscovery, Legal-hold, PCI compliance, and AI-based risk detection resulting in customers' ability to reduce risks and fines, optimizing employee productivity, whilst saving time and resources. In addition, Theta Lake is now available on the RingCentral global price list, providing customers seamless access and procurement of Theta Lake offerings.

The ever-changing nature of the modern workplace presents challenges for organizations that face governance, risk, fines and compliance regulations across a number of fronts that Theta Lake helps to solve. Since 2019, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) combined have issued fines exceeding $2.5 billion, many of which are due to the use of unapproved methods of communications and/or in violation of recordkeeping and supervision requirements. "Complying with regulations shouldn't be about just checking a box or an afterthought. With Theta Lake, we're able to seamlessly integrate the solution with our collaboration platforms, review recordings, and determine risk levels and remediation efforts automatically," Ian Plumpton, COO at Attivo Group, a RingCentral and Theta Lake joint customer that provides advice and financial planning services to a large customer base.

"Together with Theta Lake's modern communication compliance and security capabilities, we are providing our customers with a cutting-edge comprehensive, secure, and compliant unified cloud communications platform," said Carson Hostetter, Chief Revenue Officer at RingCentral. "Our joint customers can significantly increase employee productivity while effectively and efficiently addressing regulatory requirements and reducing risks of fines.

"RingCentral has been one of our longest standing strategic partners, resulting in global growth surpassing 150% per year for the last two years for offerings tailored for RingCentral customers in Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, and other risk-sensitive organizations. Together with RingCentral's robust APIs, Theta Lake has been able to deliver the most certified integrations and advanced suite of archiving, compliance and security capabilities across RingCentral MVP and Contact Center," said Anthony Cresci, SVP, Finance, Business Development and Operations, at Theta Lake. "Theta Lake's inclusion on RingCentral's Global Price List helps customers by increasing accessibility and streamlining procurement of Theta Lake's compliance and security services, improving both time to value and customer satisfaction."

To learn more about Theta Lake's integration with RingCentral, click here.

ABOUT THETA LAKE

Theta Lake's multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X (Twitter) at @thetalake.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919928445/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Lodato

VP Global Marketing

Theta Lake, Inc.

kathryn.lodato@thetalake.com,

805-427-5123