DuMOL Winery: DuMOL Introduces the Brilliant 2021 MacIntyre Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir

Savor DuMOL's latest release, the 2021 MacIntyre Estate Pinot Noir. Planted by winemaker and partner Andy Smith in 2016, this vineyard nestled adjacent to DuMOL's Green Valley Estate Vineyards is a testament to the high potential of the Sonoma Coast pinot noir growing region. This limited-production wine exhibits natural concentration, coastal vibrancy, and remarkable freshness and is available for the first time in select restaurants across the country.

WINDSOR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / DuMOL, renowned for producing exceptional pinot noirs and chardonnays that reflect the unique terroir of the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast, introduces the release of the 2021 MacIntyre Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir.

MacIntyre Vineyard in Green Valley

MacIntyre Vineyard exemplifies the high-quality potential of the Sonoma Coast pinot noir growing region.

Planted in 2016 by winemaker and partner Andy Smith adjacent to DuMOL's existing Green Valley Estate Vineyards, the MacIntyre Estate Vineyard exemplifies the high potential of this pinot noir growing region. The vineyard's cool, lower elevation and consistent fog intrusion create an ideal climate for cultivating this delicate grape variety. The sandy soils, which limit vine vigor, channel late-season vine energy into ripening tiny, loose-berried pinot clusters, resulting in a wine of natural concentration, coastal lift, and freshness.

Smith reflects on the vineyard's potential saying, "At less than a decade old, it's apparent there's already a real sense of equilibrium between vine, site, and climate. This vineyard will be a star for years to come."

The 2021 MacIntyre Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir delights with its intensely aromatic coastal character, featuring notes of pine needle, spruce, tart red and black fruits, and hibiscus elements. This remarkable wine, in only its second vintage, has already achieved lofty acclaim, earning an astounding 100 points from esteemed wine critic Antonio Galloni of Vinous.

One notable aspect of DuMOL's winegrowing is its commitment to having a light touch on the land. The MacIntyre Estate Vineyard was planted at a high density and is dry farmed, which encourages healthy competition and deep-rooted vines. The site is also home to honey bees, tended to by the DuMOL team, that play a vital role in supporting the health and biodiversity of the vineyard ecosystem.

The 2021 MacIntyre Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir is a testament to DuMOL's commitment to growing and crafting wines that capture the terroir of the Sonoma Coast. Look for this limited-production wine in select restaurants in the coming months.

Contact Information:

Andrea Savaiano

Marketing

media@dumol.com

707-948-7144

Related Files:

DuMOL.MacIntyre.Sep2023.pdf

SOURCE: DuMOL Winery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785341/dumol-introduces-the-brilliant-2021-macintyre-estate-vineyard-pinot-noir