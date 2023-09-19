The latest figures from French grid operator Enedis for the connection of new PV systems under France's solar self-consumption scheme reveal significant market growth in the first half of 2023.From pv magazine France French grid operator Enedis says that all PV systems installed under France's self-consumption regime reached a combined capacity of 960 MW at the end of June, from just 347 MW a year earlier. At the end of June, around 326,000 PV systems had been deployed under the scheme, with approximately 10,200 installations connected to battery storage. Enedis said there are currently 400 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...