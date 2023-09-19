INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley Announces Partnership with California Life Sciences

Registration is now open for the 2023 November medtech event, featuring over 170 exhibitors.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the premier West Coast show connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech device companies, announces a strategic partnership with California Life Sciences (CLS), the state's most influential and impactful life sciences organization.

With support from CLS, BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley will introduce start-up medical device companies from Northern California to potential suppliers, investors and engineers through the Start-up Stadium, Start-up Pavilion and Master Class Conference. The Start-Up Stadium and Pavilion provides a platform for emerging medical device manufacturers to get exposure and highlight their products and services through pitch presentations and product displays.

Taking place November 15-16, the two-day exposition and conference will explore regulatory hurdles in medical devices, commercial strategies for new products, next-generation applications in AI and robotics and showcase the latest technologies shaping the industry's landscape.

"Innovation in medical devices is crucial to the advancement of our highly technical industry," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets. "To help bring life-saving solutions to the marketplace, BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley connects visionaries and industry veterans through dynamic education in the heart of technological transformation. The partnership with California Life Sciences allows us to create an outlet for newcomers in the industry and set the stage for future innovation in the business."

In 2021, medtech in California impacted more than $32 million in state revenue . As chronic diseases continue to have a growing presence across the US, the medical device industry increasingly relies on new products and digital solutions. Significant decision makers convene at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley to connect in-person to develop new healthcare innovations.

Sponsored by CLS, this year's Master Class Conference Series will consist of two days of educational discussions including panel sessions, keynote presentations and expo floor tours. The Conference's carefully curated education focuses on start-up companies and participants looking to develop the latest products. Topics in the series include design and product development, regulation and policy updates, among others. Interested Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are able to sign up for the Conference as a registration add-on.

"CLS continues to partner with best-in-class conference providers who can provide our members with opportunities to access capital, find collaboration partners and source education on the industry's most pressing issues," notes Stacey Bowlin, SVP of Industry Engagement and Marketing, California Life Sciences. "We look forward to supporting our members at this year's BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley and showcasing California's leading transformative technologies."

Registration for BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley is available through? www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com .

BIOMEDevice Boston, the east-coast based BIOMEDevice event, takes place September 20-21. Visit www.biomedboston.com for registration.

About Informa Markets - Engineering: ??

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com .??

About California Life Sciences (CLS):

California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served the community by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. As integral components of a healthy and collaborative ecosystem, CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California's life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world.

