MDC Data Centers: MDC Data Center and IENTC Team Up to Strengthen Piedras Negras-Eagle Pass Connectivity

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / IENTC, a consolidated Mexican telecom company with over 10 years of experience in the Bajío region, is gearing up to reinforce its infrastructure with MDC Data Centers in Eagle Pass. The primary goal of this partnership is to provide an optimized service for its growing market, including the anticipated launch in Saltillo.









With IENTC's upcoming expansion to Saltillo, near Piedras Negras, the need for solid and secure infrastructure is paramount. The prospect of joining MDC Data Center in Eagle Pass, which has already garnered the interest of significant network operators from both Mexico and the U.S., represents a valuable opportunity for IENTC.

By leveraging MDC's BorderConnect Platform, which centralizes key presence points for Mexican and American networks along the border, IENTC aims to elevate its value proposition. This translates into enhanced connectivity for the enterprise segment, backed by reliable connectivity routes. An additional route connecting Dallas with Querétaro, going through Piedras Negras and Saltillo, aligns with IENTC's strategic vision.

"Digital transformation is a cornerstone at IENTC. The opportunity to collaborate with MDC in Eagle Pass aligns with our mission to be flexible, customer-centric, and efficient in all our operations," states Carlos Arguimabu, CEO of IENTC.

The combination of IENTC's trajectory with MDC's innovative BorderConnect Platform foresees a promising future in telecommunications in the region, setting a precedent for more integrated collaboration and connectivity.

About IENTC

IENTC is a robust network operator and telecommunications service provider that is rapidly expanding from the Bajío region to the center and north of Mexican territory. Leveraging a state-of-the-art fiber network, we cater to both wholesale and retail customers, offering a comprehensive range of telecom services across all markets in Mexico. With a vision of national expansion in the coming years, we are steadfastly focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers offers the ideal solution for networks seeking efficient and effective connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach is based on centralizing the core points-of-presence for Mexican and North American networks in our neutral spaces located along the U.S. border. This convergence of northbound and southbound networks creates a dense network ecosystem on the border, which is further strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, neutral hosting environment for network connections. Together, these components form our BorderConnect Platform, which aims to facilitate connections that empower customers and communities by uniting networks, countries, and people.

For more information, visit mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and Twitter at @mdcdatacenters.

MDC Media Contacts:

PH: +19564293400

Email: mkt@mdcdatacenters.com

Contact Information

Julio Hernandez

Marketing & Innovation

julio.hernandez@mcallendc.com

+19544770404

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785079/mdc-data-center-and-ientc-team-up-to-strengthen-piedras-negras-eagle-pass-connectivity