Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ACQ BURE AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (124/23)

On September 6, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from ACQ Bure AB (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, September 19, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from September 20, 2023. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of ACQ Bure AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, September 19, 2023. Short name: ACQ SPAC ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015657788 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 219986 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.