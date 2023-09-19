Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
19.09.23
09:15 Uhr
8,310 Euro
-0,080
-0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACQ BURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACQ BURE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2023 | 16:22
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ACQ BURE AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (124/23)

On September 6, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from ACQ Bure AB (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares
from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Today, September 19, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from September 20,
2023. 

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares
of ACQ Bure AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, September 19, 2023. 

Short name:   ACQ SPAC  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015657788
----------------------------
Order book ID: 219986   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.