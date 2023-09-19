Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment by the Brydon Group

Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. (MASS Group), a Leader in Asset, Equipment, and Inventory Lifecycle Management Software, Announces Its Acquisition by The Brydon Group.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. (known as "MASS Group"), a leading software as a service (SaaS) provider of asset, equipment, and inventory lifecycle management software to highly regulated industries, announced its acquisition by The Brydon Group. The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with mid-career executives to acquire and operate small businesses in software, business-to-business, government, and healthcare services.

"MASS Group is a leader in providing essential asset tracking and manufacturing software to the public and private sectors," said Alexander Mears, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Brydon Group. "We are thrilled to partner with the team to continue delivering market-leading software solutions to its customers."

Chris Pickett, a former Anheuser Busch and AB InBev executive who ran multiple manufacturing businesses encompassing production, scheduling, quality control, maintenance, and warehousing, has assumed the CEO role in conjunction with the transaction. He remarked, "I am truly honored to join the talented team at MASS Group. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to our valued customers and steering the Company toward its next phase of growth."

Gamal Balady, the founder of MASS Group, will continue to play an integral role in the organization as Chief Revenue Officer following the acquisition. Balady shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I couldn't be more thrilled about collaborating with Chris and The Brydon Group. Their shared vision of enhancing our flagship product, Traceability Made Easy (TME®), particularly within the public and aerospace & defense sectors, leveraging The Brydon Group's extensive network, is poised to propel our team to new heights."

Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel, while Mowery & Schoenfeld served as the accounting advisor to The Brydon Group during the transaction.

About MASS Group:

MASS Group is a pioneering SaaS-based software company committed to revolutionizing asset, equipment, and inventory management across industries. With its flagship product, Traceability Made Easy (TME®), MASS Group empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure compliance in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About The Brydon Group:

The Brydon Group is a veteran-led investment firm that partners with experienced mid-career executives to acquire and operate small businesses in software, business-to-business, government, and healthcare services.

