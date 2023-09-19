The World Bank is accepting expressions of interest to provide consultancy and feasibility study services for floating solar facilities at two hydropower reservoirs operated by Mexico's National Electricity Commission (CFE).The World Bank Group has published an online tender on the Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) platform to garner expressions of interest for consultancy and feasibility studies for floating PV facilities at hydropower dams operated by national utility CFE in Mexico. CFE currently operates 60 hydropower plants. Just under half of these water reservoirs are eligible for floating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...