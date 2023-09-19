Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Kasia Lebiecki has joined the firm's corporate and securities practice as a partner in the Dubai office. Lebiecki most recently was at Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she advised clients on a range of M&A and private equity transactions.

"We are excited to welcome Kasia to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her broad transactional experience brings additional strength to our ability to represent client needs in the UAE and larger Middle East region."

Lebiecki has extensive experience representing sovereign-owned, corporate and private equity clients on global M&A transactions, predominately in the energy sector. She has advised Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), NEOM Company and Investcorp on various M&A, capital markets and general corporate advisory matters. During her tenure with Shearman & Sterling, Lebiecki was seconded to ADNOC, where she helped establish and launch two oil trading units: ADNOC Trading and ADNOC Global Trading. In addition, Lebiecki was seconded with the strategic M&A team of HSBC, Hong Kong.

"Kasia is an outstanding practitioner whose wealth of experience deepens our general commercial offering and will help grow our M&A transactional practice in the Middle East," said Christopher R. Williams, managing partner of Bracewell's Dubai office.

Since its founding in 2007, Bracewell's Dubai office has served as a hub of regional excellence for clients with business interests in the Middle East and Africa. Bracewell has been an "Infrastructure and Energy Projects Team of the Year" finalist five times at the annual Middle East Legal Awards, winning the award twice in 2017 and 2018. In addition, the corporate and general commercial team in Dubai has built a distinguished reputation for advising on complex commercial contracts, joint ventures, M&A and corporate structuring matters in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Afghanistan and Libya, as well as throughout Africa.

"I am exciting to join Bracewell's thriving team in the Middle East and work with my new partners in continuing to serve the legal needs of clients in the region," said Lebiecki.

Lebiecki received her LLB, with honors, in 2008 from the University of Manchester, where she won the RG Lawson Prize for Environmental Law. She completed the Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice at the University of Law, Chester in 2009.

