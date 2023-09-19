China reached 510 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of August, while FuturaSun started building a 10 GW solar cell factory in Jiangsu province. The National Energy Administration (NEA) says China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 510 GW at the end of August. In the first eight months of this year, the country installed 113.16 GW of new PV systems, with 16 GW deployed in August alone. Solar power installations surged with 20.37 GW in the first two months of 2023, followed by 13.29 GW in March, 14.65 GW in April, 12.9 GW in May, and 17.2 GW in June. FuturaSun has started building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...