Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Alkermes Pathways Research Awards Is Now Accepting Applications!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards are open for applications! This program is open to all early-career investigators studying bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

With millions of people impacted by neurological disorders, more research is urgently needed to advance science in this area. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program is designed to support the next generation of researchers who are working on the front lines to advance understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. This year's application cycle is now open.

The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program provides opportunities for individual grants of up to $100,000 per research project for early-career investigators focused on research relating to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Watch this video to learn more and visit the Alkermes website to apply. https://www.alkermes.com/research-and-development/pathways

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785502/alkermes-pathways-research-awards-is-now-accepting-applications

