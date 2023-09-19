Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Named in New Gartner Report

The sought-after 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI is now available.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023. This is not the first time Smile has been named in a Gartner report, with mentions in the Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 and the Hype Cycle for APIs, 2023.

For a limited time, Smile will provide the report via their website to help inform important health IT growth areas for businesses as they look to their 2024 plans and beyond.

"This Hype Cycle tracks the emerging technologies that will have the greatest impact on data, analytics and AI initiatives in the payer, provider and life science sectors. CIOs can use this critical insight to guide their strategic planning decisions."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2023, Jeff Cribbs, 24 July 2023

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023, Mandi Bishop, Connie Salgy, Austynn Eubank, 10 July 2023

Gartner, Hype Cycle for APIs, 2023, Mark O'Neill, John Santoro, 25 July 2023

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

Contact Information

Victoria Valladolid

Director of Marketing, Smile Digital Health

pr@smiledigitalhealth.com

(877) 537-3343 x 728

SOURCE: Smile Digital Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785059/smile-digital-health-named-in-new-gartnerr-report