Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Its Process & Manufacturing Portfolio With the Acquisition of Fusion

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fusion, a comprehensive industrial data analytics hub based in Chicago, USA.

Fusion offers organizations a versatile solution for swiftly accessing a wealth of industrial operations data from diverse sources, simplifying experimentation and in-depth analysis. Fusion's cloud-native Industrial Data Analytics Hub empowers users to creatively harness event and time-series data, unlocking new and impactful possibilities. The platform effectively eliminates the barriers that have previously impeded the efficient utilization of industrial data. It addresses the spectrum of Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) data across expansive enterprise environments, encompassing multiple sites and systems, all at massive scale.

"The Fusion team is excited to join Valsoft. We are looking forward to renewed investment in our product and delivering more value to our customers through integration with Valsoft's existing products and services," said Dave Shook, General Manager of the Fusion business.

Fusion's platform seamlessly integrates with asset hierarchies and data models, enabling businesses to maximize the value of their existing data management investments. This fosters a culture of self-reliance within organizations. Its versatile solution effortlessly collaborates with established Business Intelligence and Analytics tools and includes an engineering-ready trending tool, enhancing adaptability to diverse organizational needs. Additionally, Fusion offers flexible deployment options, accommodating user preferences by supporting Software as a Service (SaaS) hosting in its own cloud environment or through a dedicated cloud infrastructure. It's a tailored solution designed to meet individual requirements, underscoring Fusion's unwavering commitment to data-driven success.

"We are excited to add Fusion to our Process & Manufacturing portfolio. Their consistent drive to deliver innovative solutions to industrial data analytics is a perfect fit within Valsoft" said Aspire Software CEO, Michael Assi. "The acquisition of Fusion reinforces the continued growth in the Operation Technology industry and Fusion is at the forefront with its cutting-edge solution."

About Fusion

Fusion takes pride in being a leading industrial data analytics hub, providing organizations with a comprehensive solution for the efficient acquisition and consolidation of granular industrial operations data. Whether the data originates from existing systems or new IoT deployments, its cutting-edge platform enables businesses to seamlessly drive analytics, experimentation, and operationalization initiatives. Fusion excels in automated data quality assurance and normalization, ensuring that data is not only obtained but also transformed into a valuable asset characterized by precision and integrity.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel, and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. Fusion was represented by Zoe Zhang, Associate, and Scott Behar, Partner, at Fenwick.

GrowthPoint Technology Partners, a San Francisco-based technology investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Fusion.

For more information please visit www.valsoftcorp.com

