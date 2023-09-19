Anzeige
HTX 
HTX announces Partnership with CertiX 
19-Sep-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
Singapore | September 19, 2023 12:06 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Singapore / September 18, 2023 - HTX, the world's leading virtual assets exchange, today announced a strategic 
partnership with CertiK, which is one of the most established names in blockchain security. This partnership aims to 
improve HTX's existing security infrastructure with asset and data protection by integrating CertiK's specialized 
expertise. Both HTX and CertiK will continue to work closely to address specific security concerns. 
Through this partnership, HTX has officially recognized CertiK as one of its preferred security vendors and fully 
respects CertiK's expertise in blockchain security. HTX has now integrated CertiK's Skynet Security Score into its 
trading platform. This allows a nuanced and data-driven assessment of the security landscape for both HTX and the 
diverse range of projects listed on HTX's platform. 
CertiK will also offer specialized smart contract auditing services that's designed to meet the security requirements 
of HTX's community. Beyond these technical collaborations, the partnership will extend marketing programs that will 
target the user base for both HTX and CertiK. 
Skynet is CertiK's advanced Web3 security analysis platform that uses data-driven metrics to assess the real-time 
security status of blockchain projects by evaluating both on-chain and off-chain data. Skynet delivers a Security Score 
that takes into account dozens of on-chain and off-chain metrics. The Skynet platform covers an extensive number of 
Web3 projects and the Security Score is integrated into cryptocurrency tracking platforms such as CoinMarketCap. 
HTX users can now utilize CertiK's Skynet leaderboard to instantly evaluate the security robustness of various 
projects. This provides an added layer of reassurance prior to engaging in any trading activities. This greatly 
elevates the user experience by adding an additional layer of transparency and safety to asset trading. 
HTX's commitment to user asset security and data protection will be further solidified through this partnership. The 
integration of CertiK's cutting-edge tools and extensive experience in Web3 and blockchain security shows HTX's 
dedication to build user trust and satisfaction. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between HTX and CertiK sets the 
stage for an extended collaborative effort focused on a variety of security initiatives. It reflects a shared vision 
for a secure, transparent, and user-centric environment. 
The Chief Business Officer at CertiK Jason Jiang commented on this partnership "We're thrilled to partner with HTX, 
which is the leading innovator in the digital asset exchange space. This collaboration allows us to deploy our 
battle-tested cybersecurity solutions to safeguard both the platform and its users. With the integration of Skynet's 
Security Score and our smart contract auditing services, we're continuing to raise the standard of security and 
transparency across the Web3 industry." 
A representative from HTX stated, "By strengthening partnerships with blockchain security companies like CertiK, HTX 
aims to boost its trading security and transparency. This integration of advanced, innovative security tools offers 
users a comprehensive perspective to assess their favorite projects." 
HTX will continue to strengthen its security infrastructure through collaborations with distinguished security 
institutions like CertiK. This partnership aims to accelerate HTX's global growth while offering an unmatched digital 
asset trading experience to its users. 
About CertiK 
CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect 
and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia 
University, CertiK's mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to 
enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. 
One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, 
CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over USD360 billion worth of digital assets, and has 
detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, 
Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON. 
CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, 
SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend 
Star, Danhua Capital and other investors. 
About HTX 
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@htx-inc.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.htx.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1729789 19-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

