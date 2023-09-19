Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals to Debut Seven New Products at Natural Products Expo East

At the Event, Trace Minerals Will Launch Multi Gummies, an Enhanced Liquid Multi Vitamin-Mineral and Multiple Forms of Magnesium Glycinate to Continue Remineralizing the World

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Trace Minerals is America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium and a brand leader in performance nutrition according to SPINS®, as well as the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years. Today, Trace Minerals announced its participation in Natural Products Expo East. Taking place from Sept. 20-23 in Philadelphia, Natural Products Expo East is a leading natural, organic and healthy products event.





Located at booth #3723, Trace Minerals will showcase seven new products that add to its already extensive list of product offerings. Its new multi gummies - available for men, women and children - are packed full of essential vitamins and minerals including vitamins A, B, C, D, E, folate, biotin, iodine, zinc, selenium, chromium, choline and more, with the children's gummies coming in a kid-friendly orange flavor. Additionally, Trace Minerals' new and improved liquid multi vitamin-mineral, which includes essential vitamins like calcium, magnesium, vitamin K2, B-complex vitamins, antioxidants and more, offers an enhanced flavor and texture and heightened bioavailability. Finally, the Company is debuting three new forms of magnesium glycinate: an easy-to-mix powder, easy-to-swallow capsules and liquid.

With the addition of these products, all of which contain a nutritional foundation of full spectrum ionic trace minerals from ConcenTrace®, Trace Minerals is further supporting people so they can function at their best.

"We are excited to be back at Natural Products Expo East alongside other inspiring leaders in the space," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace Minerals. "With a commitment to continued improvement and innovation, we are proud to debut our new products here and eager to get them into the hands of our customers and new users so they can experience the health benefits firsthand."

Trace Minerals aims to help people remineralize their bodies and achieve and maintain an ideal level of trace minerals. For more information, visit https://www.traceminerals.com/.

About Trace Minerals

For more than 50 years, Trace Minerals has been committed to helping people remineralize their bodies, achieving and maintaining the ideal level of trace minerals that is just right for them to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a precisely proportioned, full spectrum of trace minerals and elements.

ConcenTrace is the basis for all products in the Company's branded line, which is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee. Trace Minerals has been GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified since 2004, is a registered member of the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance, and is certified by UL® Registrar LLC under the standard ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Dietary Supplements.

