Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 18:02
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Life Raft Treats Has Expanded Their Recalls of Ice Cream Products, Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy, Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Life Raft Treats is expanding their recall of their Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar UPC 8 60006 18210 6 and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products, to include the BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 08282024, due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On September 18, 2023, the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that they needed to include an additional lot of their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat, which also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

ProductSizeUPCUse By Dates
LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY6 COUNTNO UPC CODE

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM64 OZ BUCKETNO UPC CODE

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM2.5 OZ BAR8 60006 18210 6

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

See attached photos for product identification.

The recalling firm began shipping recalled products on 8/28/2023. These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped via www.Goldbelly.com online directly to consumers located in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA & WI.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email at recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806 M-F 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Angel Powell
angel@southcitypr.com
843-822-2252

Kelen Settle
kelen@southcitypr.com
843-754-0330

Kerry Welch
kerry@southcitypr.com
808-429-0548

Contact Information

Kelen Settle
South City PR
kelen@southcitypr.com
8437540330

Kerry Welch
South City PR
kerry@southcitypr.com
808-429-0548

Angel Powell
South City PR
angel@southcitypr.com
843-822-2252

Related Images

SOURCE: Life Raft Treats

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785537/life-raft-treats-has-expanded-their-recalls-of-ice-cream-products-not-fried-chicken-and-life-is-peachy-due-to-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.