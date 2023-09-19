Life Raft Treats Has Expanded Their Recalls of Ice Cream Products, Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy, Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Life Raft Treats is expanding their recall of their Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar UPC 8 60006 18210 6 and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products, to include the BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 08282024, due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On September 18, 2023, the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that they needed to include an additional lot of their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat, which also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024

See attached photos for product identification.

The recalling firm began shipping recalled products on 8/28/2023. These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped via www.Goldbelly.com online directly to consumers located in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA & WI.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email at recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806 M-F 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Angel Powell

angel@southcitypr.com

843-822-2252

Kelen Settle

kelen@southcitypr.com

843-754-0330

Kerry Welch

kerry@southcitypr.com

808-429-0548

Contact Information

Kelen Settle

South City PR

kelen@southcitypr.com

8437540330

Kerry Welch

South City PR

kerry@southcitypr.com

808-429-0548

Angel Powell

South City PR

angel@southcitypr.com

843-822-2252

Related Images

SOURCE: Life Raft Treats

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785537/life-raft-treats-has-expanded-their-recalls-of-ice-cream-products-not-fried-chicken-and-life-is-peachy-due-to-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination