BioPorto A/S: BioPorto Initiates Search for new CFO as Neil Goldman Resigns

September 19, 2023

BioPorto Initiates Search for new CFO as Neil Goldman Resigns

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, September 19, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto" or the "Company") (CPH:BIOPOR) announced today that Neil Goldman has informed the Company that he has decided to resign to take up the CFO position at another company.

The search for a successor will be initiated and Neil Goldman will assist with the transition until a date to be determined.

"I have valued the close partnership with Neil over the nearly two years since we both started at BioPorto. He has made important contributions across the company," said Tony Pare, BioPorto's Chief Executive Officer. "While we regret Neil's decision, we also respect his wish to pursue a new opportunity outside BioPorto. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"BioPorto has a great team," said Neil Goldman, "and it has been a true privilege to be part of it. Together, we have brought focus and significant progress in addressing the unmet clinical need of identifying and treating patients at risk for Acute Kidney Injury. I take this opportunity to wish BioPorto and its talented people the very best for the future."

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers - tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.