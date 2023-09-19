The latest version of KTH (Kalignite Terminal Host), from world-leading ATM software company KAL, provides banks with a highly scalable solution for processing transactions.

As part of the Kalignite software suite, KTH is best known as a host terminal handler that drives ATMs, kiosks and POS devices. It is also a robust and future-ready alternative to conventional host systems, suitable for networks of all sizes and complexities.

With the key release of version 3, KTH has evolved into a fully integrated acquiring host. As the demand for resilient and innovative banking grows, today's financial institutions can now leverage KAL's solution to deliver a whole 'host' of additional capabilities including end-to-end transaction processing, card scheme gateway support and advanced security. At a business level, KTH delivers cost reductions along with a superior transaction set. It also increases banks' abilities to differentiate in the market and enhance the customer experience.

Highly scalable host software that's built to last and designed to evolve

KTH runs in a low-cost hardware environment on virtual servers in the cloud or OnPrem helping banks reduce total cost of ownership. It is tightly integrated with KAL's K3A application and KTC management system. The user-friendly KTH Design Studio is included as standard and is similar to K3A's development environment. Banks already using K3A have the added benefit of being able to apply their existing skills to KTH and tightly integrate the ATM with the host.

Consistent with its original release, the new version of KTH comes with pre-built components, configurable core code and virtualization support that accelerates software development timelines. It is engineered for versatility making it quicker and easier for banks to support new ATM transaction types when needed.

In the words of KAL CEO Aravinda Korala:

"As banks grow more reliant on ATMs to deliver services, there is a greater demand for streamlined software development and support for new transaction types. KTH thrives in this context as a fully integrated acquiring host. It has a superior transaction set and an architecture that is engineered to scale as needed. As an alternative to conventional host systems, the KTH of today is more competitive than ever before unlocking mission-critical support and new possibilities for bank delivery channels."

About KAL

KAL ATM Software (est. 1989) is a world-leading ATM software company and the preferred supplier for global megabanks. The company specializes in software solutions for ATM networks of all sizes and complexities allowing banks to gain control, reduce costs, increase functionality, and improve competitiveness.

