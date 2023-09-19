Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 18:26
Dynamic Scooter Unveils Model B: A Game-Changing Compact Foldable E-Scooter Redefining Urban Commuting

Revolutionary Model B E-Scooter Solves the Last-Mile Commuting Challenge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Dynamic Scooter, a trailblazing Canadian company at the forefront of electric mobility solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovation - Model B E-Scooter. Set to debut on September 26th, Model B E-Scooter is poised to revolutionize the way urban dwellers navigate their daily commutes.

Founder Sean Xie, a seasoned expert with more than 12 years of experience in product development within the aerospace and electric vehicle sectors, identified a pervasive challenge in urban commuting - the last-mile and conundrum and short-distance travel (1-4 miles). Model B E-Scooter was born out of his recognition that the final leg of a commute, often around a mile in distance, remains a significant hurdle. Also, urban travel of 1- 4 miles is a common need yet to have a solution. Sean states, walking can be sometimes a hurdle, while rideshare or bike rental services can prove costly for such short distances in the long-term, but Model B E-Scooter can be an eco-friendly, innovative solution that combines practicality and a chic lifestyle.

Model B E-Scooter boasts a groundbreaking foldable design that seamlessly integrates into users' urban lifestyles. Weighing a mere 22 pounds, this lightweight marvel can be effortlessly carried within a regular-sized backpack. The scooter's intuitive folding mechanism enables it to fit snugly into the tightest of spaces, making storage and transport a breeze.

Safety is paramount, and Model B E-Scooter takes no shortcuts by conducting extensive road tests to meet safety requirements. Designed with a dual brake system, comprising both an electronic brake and a pedal brake, users can rest assured knowing their safety is upheld. Despite its safety features, Model B E-Scooter doesn't compromise on performance. With a top speed of up to 25 Kph, it strikes the perfect balance between speed and safety. In addition, Model B features unique honeycomb structure wheels to better absorb shocks.

One of the standout features of the Model B E-Scooter is its detachable lithium battery, which is equipped with latest Smart Battery Management technology. This cutting-edge system ensures a maximum range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, providing users with reliable transportation throughout their day. The detachable battery further enhances convenience, allowing for easy recharging and storage.

"At Dynamic Scooter, we're not just introducing a new product - we're reimagining urban commuting," stated Sean, "The Model B E-Scooter is not only a practical solution to the last-mile challenge but also a step towards a more sustainable and efficient future of transportation."

About Dynamic Scooter:

Dynamic Scooter is a pioneering Canadian company dedicated to transforming short-distance transportation. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company aims to provide individuals with accessible and efficient electric mobility solutions.

Media Contact:

Email: support@dynamicscooter.com
Website: https://launch.dynamicscooter.com/

SOURCE: Dynamic Scooter

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785483/dynamic-scooter-unveils-model-b-a-game-changing-compact-foldable-e-scooter-redefining-urban-commuting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
