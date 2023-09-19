Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
19.09.2023
67 Leser
CACI Donates Flight Simulator to the University of Alabama in Huntsville

The company's contribution promotes cybersecurity and STEM education for high school and UAH students

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has donated a flight simulator to the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to teach and demonstrate the principles of cybersecurity to both high school students and more than 2,000 UAH students who are pursuing cyber-related degrees.

"This flight simulator has served CACI's mission well, and now it's time to give it a second life. This simulator will help train students who may choose a career to support our government customers and industry workforce of tomorrow," said Meisha Lutsey, CACI President of Operations Support and Services. "We are proud to be able to provide such a unique and educational resource to the students of UAH."

This recent donation is part of the company's dedication to supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, especially when it comes to developing a future cybersecurity workforce.

The flight simulator, which is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Redbird King Air 350 Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD), was used by CACI to provide scenario-based training to over 100 pilots before deployment to Afghanistan. Going forward, the interactive, state-of-the-art training device will be in the UAH Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education Laboratory.

This donation is the second commitment CACI has made in the pursuit of STEM education in the Huntsville area, following a partnership with the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE).

To learn more about CACI Cares, visit https://www.caci.com/caci-cares.

ABOUT CACI
CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:
Lorraine Corcoran
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Dr. David Puleo, Dr. Tommy Morris, Mr. Austin Smith, Congressman Dale Strong, and Mr. James Johnson stand in front of the Redbird King Air 350 Advanced Aviation Training Device at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CACI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785572/caci-donates-flight-simulator-to-the-university-of-alabama-in-huntsville

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
