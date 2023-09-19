Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association: New-to-Industry Kudos to Host Grand Opening Events in Huntsville on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 30

HUNTSVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Kudos, an innovative new-to-industry convenience store brand developed by the Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc. (GHRA), is hosting grand opening celebrations in Huntsville, Texas: a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on Thursday, Sept. 28, and a Grand Opening Community Appreciation Event recognizing Huntsville area heroes on Saturday, Sept. 30. GHRA leaders, Kudos owners and team members invite community heroes, neighbors, and media to celebrate the first ever Kudos at 601 State Highway 75 North, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

Kudos #1 in Huntsville is part of GHRA's ongoing growth and expansion plan to launch 250 new and remodeled Kudos convenience marketplace locations in three to five years. The newly remodeled Kudos in Huntsville was previously the Bar-T Travel Center and Truck Stop. The store is being rebranded and refreshed to provide customers with more high-quality options and experiences they need and want. Kudos in Huntsville offers a delicious breakfast program featuring fresh biscuits and breakfast sandwiches. Kudos also offers a lunch, snack, and early dinner menu that includes bone-in chicken, hand-breaded and grilled chicken sandwiches, wraps, and tenders. Kudos' personalized service options for busy customers on the go or taking a refreshing break include a made-to-order menu, self-service food kiosks, mobile order payments, drive-through and DoorDash delivery and, of course, sparkling clean restrooms.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House as well as the Grand Opening Community Appreciation Event are designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet the smiling faces at Huntsville's newest convenience marketplace and food stop. The Ribbon Cutting and Open House will feature a Presentation of Colors by American Legion Sam Houston Post 95, remarks by business and community leaders, and a ceremony led by the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Opening Community Appreciation Event will recognize and celebrate Huntsville area first responders and heroes who will share information on safety and community resources. Several public officials, community partners, and business leaders are expected to attend the events.

Kudos neighbors, community heroes, and other attendees will enjoy tastes of the delicious Kudos and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas cuisines. Guests also will experience:

Samples from the kitchens of Kudos and Big Madre Tacos y Tortas;

Treats from GHRA vendor partners, including Bimbo Bakeries USA, C4 Energy, Celsius, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Frito-Lay, Little Debbie, Mars Wrigley, Mondelez International, Monster Energy, Pepsi Co., Red Bull, Takis, and The Hershey Company; and

An opportunity to meet, mingle and receive valuable information from the Huntsville Fire Department, H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, and other first responders and heroes.

