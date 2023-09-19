Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. Announces New Ticker Symbol "DROR"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company"), an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution "Aerodentis" to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner, announced that the symbol under which its common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Market changed from "NVNT" to "DROR." The common stock began trading under the new stock symbol at market open on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution "Aerodentis" to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide patients with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep.

For more information, please visit: www.aerodentis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain additional funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

For further information, please contact:

Lee Haddad, CEO

Phone Number: 972-54-666-4449

Email: Lee@Aerodentis.com

SOURCE: Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785631/dror-ortho-design-inc-announces-new-ticker-symbol-dror