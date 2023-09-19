Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for August 2023.

August 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.16 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $599 million;

CSE issuers completed 70 financings that raised an aggregate $60 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 830 as at August 31, 2023.

"The diversity of the Canadian Securities Exchange continues to be a tremendous strength, as companies across many different sectors are currently benefiting from their CSE listings," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Thus far in 2023, financing activity is broadly distributed among a wide range of sectors including mining, technology, cannabis and hemp, life sciences, oil and gas, and cleantech. The CSE continues to demonstrate that it is the go-to option for entrepreneurs to achieve their capital market objectives, regardless of industry."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to announce its participation in an exclusive family office roadshow on September 21 in London, England that is hosted by Global Partnership Family Offices. The event, which is also presented by International Deal Gateway, provides an ideal opportunity to bring the CSE and its listed companies together with valuable sources of capital abroad. Four of the six companies presenting at the event are CSE issuers: Discovery Lithium Inc. (DCLI), Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT), Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (HEAT), and Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (GLAB).

The CSE will be attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on September 27-28, one of North America's leading cannabis business conferences. The speaker line-up includes senior executives from many of the world's top cannabis companies, as well as a diverse group of industry experts. The CSE team looks forward to connecting with clients and other delegates at the conference.

On September 13, the Exchange presented a special CSE Policy Update webinar focused on the recent amendments to its listing policies. The session provided a comprehensive overview of these amendments for securities lawyers, chartered accountants, and other service providers that help companies go public. The webinar was hosted by Mark Faulkner, Senior Vice President of Listings & Regulation, and Rob Cook, Senior Vice President of Market Development. It can be viewed on CSE TV here.

The CSE sponsored and participated in the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek from September 12-15 at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado. The event featured nearly 200 of the world's leading explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. The event also had a track focused on the "critical minerals": nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt and rare earths. CSE issuers participating in the conference included Asante Gold Corporation (ASE), Core Assets Corp. (CC), E79 Resources Corp. (ESNR), Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD), Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG), and Sitka Gold Corp. (SIG).

New Listings in August 2023

Affinity Metals Corp. (AFF)

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (PLAS) - Fundamental Change

MTL Cannabis Corp. (MTLC) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

