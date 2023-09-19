Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in EDHPC (European Data Handling Data Processing Conference for Space) 2023 organized by ESA (European Space Agency). With key activities including tutorial sessions, participation in oral presentations, and technology demonstrations with industry partners, Lattice will showcase its low power, small form factor, and reliable FPGA solutions designed to advance the future of space systems.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Oct. 2, 2 4 p.m.: Industrial Tutorial by Lattice Oct. 2, 4 6 p.m.: Lattice Demo Showcase of Spacewire Controlled Robotic Arm Oct. 6, 11:10 11:45 a.m.: Oral Presentation on IP Library for Fault-tolerant SoCs by Lattice partner, Frontgrade Technologies

Where: ANTIPOLIS, Palais des Congrès d'Antibes, France



The EDHPC is an international forum covering diverse aspects of the most relevant topics for on-board computers, on-board data handling systems, on-board data processing and microelectronics for Space applications including both platform and payload (RF and optical) applications. EDHPC 2023 is an official IEEE Conference endorsed by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society.

