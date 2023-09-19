CNH Industrial: New Holland: Ongoing Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, understands the importance of technology, artificial intelligence, and connectivity in the field. At the start of 2023, the CR.790 Intellisense combine and the T6.180 Methane Power tractor were presented. Tomás Liceda, Commercial Director of New Holland, recently spoke at Agro Summit about these products, where vital communicators in biotechnology, finance, AgTech, and managers of institutions participated.

The CR 7.90 Intellisense combine harvester stands out for its built-in artificial intelligence, its harvesting capacity, precision, and quality. It has integrated sensors and technologies and has a data reading every 20 seconds, making preventative adjustments as harvest conditions change. With this innovation, the producer can achieve yield goals and reduce loss more efficiently than ever.

"Today, precision agriculture, connectivity, satellite imagery, are demands of any user of agricultural machinery. At New Holland, we are working with augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets to train our dealers and technicians without the need to disassemble a machine and to remotely support our customers when there is a malfunction. I think that today technology has been put in a central place within the agro-industrial chain," said Liceda.

This new technology provides the best results for customers through precision technology and sustainably reduces carbon emissions via the Methane Power tractors. With its presence at Agro Summit, and through the presentation of its most technologically advanced products, CNH Industrial demonstrates its firm commitment to sustainable innovation and for a bright future for farming.

Tomás Liceda, Commercial Director of New Holland, attended and spoke at Agro Summit, successfully showcasing CNH Industrial's most recent innovative achievements through the CR.790 Intellisense combine and the T6.180 Methane Power tractor.



