Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at iAccess Alpha's Virtual Microcap Conference

VERNAL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American:SDPI) ("SDP" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that

Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at iAccess Alpha's Virtual Microcap Conference on September 26 and 27, 2023.

The Company's presentation will begin at 12:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website following the conference.

The Company will be available for investor meetings on September 26 and 27, 2023. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@issuerdirect.com or investors can register here.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs, and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for leading oil field service companies. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

For more information, contact investor relations:

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Craig P. Mychajluk

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908 / 716-843-3832

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / cmychajluk@keiadvisors.com

SOURCE: Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785674/superior-drilling-products-inc-to-webcast-presentation-at-iaccess-alphas-virtual-microcap-conference