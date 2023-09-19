GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Change to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) announces that GameSquare director Tom Rogers has decided to resign from the Company's Board of Directors effective as of September 15, 2023. Mr. Rogers previously served as Executive Chairman of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc., and following Engine Gaming's merger with GameSquare Esports, Mr. Rogers served as Executive Chairman of the Company.

Rogers stated: "Having served as Executive Chairman of Engine Gaming and Media, and then GameSquare, I believe the merger of these two companies created the basis for the marketing world to reach gaming audiences at scale, in a way that could significantly contribute to advertisers' ability to access younger demographics and to do so impactfully. I wish the team well as I pursue other aspects of the gaming world."

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare and Lou Schwartz, President, stated: "We thank Tom for his many important contributions to Engine and GameSquare, and are very grateful for his thoughtful counsel. We want to wish him well with his new company."

