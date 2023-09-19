New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - RNR Healthcare's CEO Vicky Ramancha is looking to connect artificial intelligence with pharmaceutical manufacturing process. Vicky Ramancha has announced that the company is looking to enter IPO consideration in 2025 with a vision to develop an advanced manufacturing facility for pharmaceutical products that can be used for rapid production while keeping product's IP safe and unleaked, which is all going to be supervised by AI.





CEO, Vicky Ramancha, RNR Healthcare

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10000/181178_282aaa74e49ea87f_001full.jpg

The issue today for industry leading giants is that no matter how big the company is, especially in pharmaceutical industry, products can easily get into shortage trouble. Large pharma groups that develop advanced pharma products are very cautious on production processes especially when it comes to maintaining security and the IP of the product.

For example, when a certain product's production hit a shortage trouble, the company simply cannot do really much because most of the time pharma companies are already using their maximum production capacity which is available per single product. Alternative option to increase production for the company is to increase additional production lines but it is very costly process.

If a company hits a shortage for any of their products, to increase that production quantity is difficult, because lack of ability to produce more. It is correct that companies can open new factory facilities or outsource production to others, but new facilities are very costly and time consuming, and outsourcing own product production to third parties can cause security breaches about product's IP.

Vicky Ramancha, the Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare, wants to solve this problem by developing a advanced facility so that original product manufacturers from around the world would be able to simply plug-in and print their products at very fast speed and with a maximum protection for the IP of the product.

Vicky Ramancha has announced to do an IPO for 2025 and raise capital for this new AI innovation specifically for the pharmaceutical industry. Vicky believes that healthcare as a business is here to stay for a very long time and the demand in healthcare products, especially pharmaceuticals, is increasing year to year.

