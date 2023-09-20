AccountAbility Achieves A "Three-Peat" With Global ESG Award From Capital Finance International

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / AccountAbility

AccountAbility, a trusted global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, is proud to announcethat AccountAbility has been honored with the Best ESG Strategy Development Partner 2023 Award from Capital Finance International (CFI.co). This marks a record, third consecutive year that AccountAbility has received the prestigious award, recognizing the firm for delivering practical and relevant solutions that advance the business performance of its clients with objective ESG counsel.

AccountAbility's targeted purpose is to innovate and advance the global sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices of organizations worldwide. The CFI.co Award identifies the firm's ESG leadership and its focus on providing thoughtful, actionable, and lasting value for its clients globally. This latest recognition adds to a growing list of multi-year global business awards for AccountAbility, including a two-time winner of Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms (2022-2023) and a six-time Leading Management Consultant recipient from the Financial Times (2018-2023).

"AccountAbility is extremely grateful to CFI.co, the Judges Panel, our Clients, and our Global Stakeholders for this distinguished recognition - this time in 2023. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented global team and the continued trust and support of our valued clients and partners worldwide," said AccountAbility Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser. "At AccountAbility, we remain committed to delivering practical, effective, and enduring outcomes that enable our clients to succeed. This recognition further motivates us to remain at the forefront of sustainable business solutions and to advance good ESG practices worldwide."

In their reporting remarks, the CFI.co Judging Panel noted, "AccountAbility uniquely provides relevant, practical, and industry-leading Advisory, Standards, and Research services under one roof. By prioritizing relevance and value creation, the firm delivers ESG solutions that ensure resilience, adaptability, and long-term competitive advantage for its clients."

AccountAbility's specialized ESG expertise and Advisory services, backed by some of the world's first and most widely used industry Standards and Frameworks, have been instrumental in driving positive sustainability impacts across diverse business sectors. The company partners with prominent and influential global institutions, including International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, and the International Finance Corporation. The World Economic Forum has recognized AccountAbility as an ESG Framework Developer.

Each year CFI.co identifies organizations from across nations and regions that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and that add material value to their stakeholders. The Global Awards Program Judging Panel, comprised of leaders in business and in financial journalism review information generated from an initial nomination process, drawing on members expertise to identify candidates for the internationally recognized and respected CFI.co Awards. Short listed nominees are then narrowed to select award recipients that demonstrate best practices and inspire others to improve their own performance.

About AccountAbility?

AccountAbility is a global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at? www.accountability.org.?

