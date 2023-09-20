GBCHealth: Global Innovators Shaping the Future, United

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / GBCHealth

Global health is based on the deeply held belief that quality health care should be available to everyone, no matter where they are born. Despite significant progress across the planet in recent decades, there's still much more to be done to attain this goal. Entrepreneurs, innovators & bold thinkers remain a vital part of the solution, creating sustainable and novel innovations to address pressing health challenges; the future united awards were created to amplify their impact.

The awards celebrate both for-profit & non-profit organizations & individuals achieving extraordinary results in the field of global health, whether large or small, and whether working globally or locally.

Based in five different continents, the 2023 winners each bring a fresh approach to solving key problems and improving health for people around the world, and are as follows:

The Provocateur Award - Blackfrog Technologies specializes in the development of patented technologies for precision cold chain and vaccine traceability systems, including Emvólio, a patented rapid cooling technology for safe last-mile transport of vaccines, insulin, breast milk, blood serums, medications & specimens with minimal thermal shock.



specializes in the development of patented technologies for precision cold chain and vaccine traceability systems, including Emvólio, a patented rapid cooling technology for safe last-mile transport of vaccines, insulin, breast milk, blood serums, medications & specimens with minimal thermal shock. The Collaborator Award - Neotree develops technology to empower healthcare professionals in low resource settings, like Malawi and Zimbabwe, to count and care for every newborn through use of an innovative digital platform that combines data collection and visualization, digital education, clinical decision support, and quality improvement.



develops technology to empower healthcare professionals in low resource settings, like Malawi and Zimbabwe, to count and care for every newborn through use of an innovative digital platform that combines data collection and visualization, digital education, clinical decision support, and quality improvement. The Lodestar Award - Maisha Meds improves access to high-quality, affordable health care through private pharmacies and clinics - a first point of care for millions of people across Africa. Their platform combines cutting-edge technology, deliveries of vetted medications, and targeted subsidies that inform patient and provider decisions. Maisha Meds harnesses the power of the private sector to improve patient outcomes, while generating essential data insights for public health decision-makers.



improves access to high-quality, affordable health care through private pharmacies and clinics - a first point of care for millions of people across Africa. Their platform combines cutting-edge technology, deliveries of vetted medications, and targeted subsidies that inform patient and provider decisions. Maisha Meds harnesses the power of the private sector to improve patient outcomes, while generating essential data insights for public health decision-makers. The Futurist Award - OpenBiome is a pioneering nonprofit microbiome health organization based in Massachusetts that addresses systemic inequities in microbiome science to scale its impact on global health. Engaging over 80 research collaborators across nearly 40 countries, OpenBiome catalyzes cutting-edge research, advances life-saving therapies, and expands scientific capacity equitably across the globe.



is a pioneering nonprofit microbiome health organization based in Massachusetts that addresses systemic inequities in microbiome science to scale its impact on global health. Engaging over 80 research collaborators across nearly 40 countries, OpenBiome catalyzes cutting-edge research, advances life-saving therapies, and expands scientific capacity equitably across the globe. The Multiplier Award - EOS International is a nonprofit social enterprise that provides rural communities in Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador with access to safe drinking water through its innovative market-based Circuit Rider Model which ensures communities have the education, skills, and knowledge to operate their water utilities efficiently and effectively. EOS' comprehensive model provides safe drinking water to over 1 million people across 2,000 rural communities.

"This year's future united award winners, finalists and nominees are doing the imaginative, brave and bold work that is necessary to change the face of global health," said Lesley-Anne Long, President & CEO of GBCHealth. "The awards highlight organizations with incredible impact and potential, and by putting them in the global spotlight and welcoming them to the future united community, we help connect them with the partners and collaborators who can help them take the next step and make exponentially more impact."

The winners were announced during GBCHealth's 'Celebrate' event on September 19th in New York City, made possible through the support of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and Merck.

The future united global awards launched in New York last year with five incredible winners, followed by the 2023 future united Africa awards earlier this year.

