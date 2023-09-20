Navagant: Hawkes Learning Poised for Growth with Recapitalization by Golden Vision Capital Americas

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Golden Vision Capital Americas ("GVC"), a Chicago-based private equity firm, is excited to announce their investment into Hawkes Learning ("Hawkes"), an educational software company providing innovative learning solutions for students and educators at hundreds of colleges and universities through its best-in-class courseware platform.

Founded in 1979 by Dr. James Hawkes, a statistics professor at the College of Charleston, Hawkes created the first adaptive learning educational software with embedded expert systems - the precursor to AI. Their comprehensive suite of innovative course materials encompasses a wide range of subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science, Statistics, Business, and Humanities. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology with a unique mastery-based approach, Hawkes empowers students to master challenging concepts and makes a lasting, positive impact on the learning journey of students on college campuses around the U.S.. Hawkes prides itself on being a student-centered company that puts reliability and service at the forefront of all initiatives, helping students and instructors adapt to the everchanging educational landscape.

As part of the transaction, Scott Virkler has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Brad Johnson has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer. Scott comes to Hawkes with a reputation of being a student-first innovator in EdTech. He has held a Senior Executive roles at Renaissance Learning, Illuminate Learning, McGraw Hill Education and Reed Elsevier. Brad is a seasoned global business executive who has held various Operating and Finance roles at several companies including Saint Gobain and Plug Power.

"I founded Hawkes Learning to help students and instructors achieve improved learning outcomes by embracing technology in the higher education classroom. We have been an innovator since we started and have arguably been using AI in our learning tools longer than anyone in the market, enhancing learning outcomes and fostering lasting knowledge for thousands of students. I am thrilled to be handing over the reins of Hawkes to a strong, experienced team that will uphold the same company values as I have for the last 40 plus years of service and innovation. As I retire from my role as CEO I'm excited to continue supporting Hawkes Learning in becoming one of the leading EdTech companies in the market." - Dr. James Hawkes, Founder & former CEO, Hawkes Learning

Synergies & Long-Term Value Creation

By partnering with Hawkes Learning, GVC Americas will provide the critical resources needed to invest in key strategic initiatives and support plans to serve a broader range of students and educators by expanding their geographical reach. GVC's differentiated approach in building upon the legacy of owner-operated companies, along with their deep industry knowledge in the educational technology sector will drive successful, operational improvements and long-term growth allowing Hawkes to continue to better serve their students and educators.

"We are very excited to partner with Dr. Hawkes, Scott, Brad and the entire Hawkes Learning team on this transaction. GVC was founded to partner with owner-operators to provide the infusion of capital necessary to create industry leaders. The core of this thesis is supporting the existing employees and management team and providing them with the tools to make the business truly transformative." - Eli Boufis, Head of Private Equity Americas

"This investment signifies a remarkable milestone for Hawkes. I am confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, further solidifying Hawkes' reputation as an industry leader in educational technology and transformative learning solutions." - Jacob Voorhees, Managing Director, Navagant

Jacob also invested alongside GVC and will serve as a Board member of Hawkes. Navagant served as the sole financial advisor to Hawkes Learning throughout its successful recapitalization to Golden Vision Capital Americas.

About Hawkes Learning

Partnering with the higher-ed community since 1979, Hawkes Learning has harnessed the transformative potential of technology to provide reliable course materials and exemplary service in the shared pursuit of student success. By combining student-centered innovation with AI-based tutoring and a proven, mastery learning approach, Hawkes cultivates an effective learning experience for students while simultaneously supporting educators.

For more information, please visit www.hawkeslearning.com.

About Golden Vision Capital Americas

Founded in 2021, Golden Vision Capital Americas is a private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm invests in business services and healthcare services companies. GVC successfully closed its first fund in 2022 ("GVC Americas Growth Fund I") that focuses on investing alongside owners of middle-market companies that preserve and enhance the legacy of its founders with a curated environment of operators, entrepreneurs, industry specialists, and investors. The GVC environment can be leveraged to achieve synergies, produce growth, and provide a lifetime network of like-minded business partners.

For more information, please visit www.gvcamericas.com.

About Navagant

Navagant LLC is a middle-market investment bank focused exclusively on the Education & Training industry. We serve entrepreneurs, family-businesses, large corporations, and financial sponsors seeking to optimize their transaction outcomes. Our sell-side advisory services include mergers and acquisitions, majority and minority recapitalizations, management buyouts and corporate carve-outs. With a conscious-capital mission and a team of experienced professionals, Navagant delivers tailored solutions to help organizations unlock value and achieve life-changing outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.navagant.com.

Jacob Voorhees

Managing Director, Navagant

Phone: (617) 216-1543

jacob@navagant.com

SOURCE: Navagant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785559/hawkes-learning-poised-for-growth-with-recapitalization-by-golden-vision-capital-americas