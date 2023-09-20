IMPORTANT NOTICE In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF, SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the Reopened Offer (as defined in the offer document), a squeeze-out procedure for Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Balyo (other than the Treasury Shares, the Ordinary Shares that could be issued pursuant to the exercise of the BSPCE, the Unavailable Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer (or, as the case may be, the Reopened Offer), more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Balyo. SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC also intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Company Warrants for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of the Company Warrants shares that could be created through exercise of the Company Warrants not presented to the Offer, once added to the existing shares of Balyo not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Balyo (other than the Treasury Shares, the Ordinary Shares likely to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the BSPCE, the Unavailable Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the sum of the equity securities of Balyo that exist and that could be created. The Offer is not being and will not be launched in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own consultants.