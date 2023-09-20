In Connection With the Tender Offer for the Shares and Warrants of the Company BALYO Initiated by SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC Presented by ALANTRA Presenting Institution and Guarantor
Regulatory News:
Balyo (Paris:BALYO):
PRICE OF THE OFFER:
EUR 0.85 per Balyo ordinary share
EUR 0.01 per Balyo preferred share
EUR 0.07 per Balyo warrant
DURATION OF THE OFFER:
25 trading days
The timetable of the tender offer will be set out by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in accordance with provisions of its General Regulation.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF, SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the Reopened Offer (as defined in the offer document), a squeeze-out procedure for Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Balyo's Ordinary Shares and Preferred Shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Balyo (other than the Treasury Shares, the Ordinary Shares that could be issued pursuant to the exercise of the BSPCE, the Unavailable Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer (or, as the case may be, the Reopened Offer), more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Balyo.
SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC also intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Company Warrants for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of the Company Warrants shares that could be created through exercise of the Company Warrants not presented to the Offer, once added to the existing shares of Balyo not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Balyo (other than the Treasury Shares, the Ordinary Shares likely to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the BSPCE, the Unavailable Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the sum of the equity securities of Balyo that exist and that could be created.
The Offer is not being and will not be launched in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own consultants.
This press release was prepared and made available to the public by SVF II STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AIV LLC (the "Offeror") in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation.
Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF's general regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision dated September 19, 2023, affixed the visa n°23-402 on the offer document prepared by the Offeror in the context of the Offer.
In accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of the Offeror was filed with the AMF on September 19, 2023, and made available to the public this day.
This information and the offer document approved by the AMF are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Balyo (www.balyo.com) and may be obtained free of charge from:
Alantra
7 rue Jacques Bingen
75017 Paris
Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the terms and opening of the Offer.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any jurisdiction where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are responsible for informing themselves about and complying with any local restrictions that may apply.
SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC declines any liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919726647/en/
Contacts:
Balyo