Newland EMEA joins forces with MediaTek

CULEMBORG, The Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology powerhouse MediaTek have entered a partnership with leading AIDC company Newland EMEA. The partnership was first announced at the Newland EMEA 2023 Partner Event in Budapest on the 7th of September 2023, where partners and distributors met to discuss the future of AIDC technology and industry.

MediaTek is the world's fourth-largest semiconductor company. Renowned for their systems-on-chip innovations, mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products, they power more than 2 billion devices a year globally. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smarter technologies.

Newland EMEA builds scanning and barcode technology from the ground up and distributes it across 60 countries worldwide. Newland EMEA thrives on the simple mission to make scanning and mobility solutions available to businesses of all sizes, empowering people to perform their daily tasks faster, easier, and more intuitive.

At the heart of the partnership lies a shared drive for empowering people through technology. Just as MediaTek strives to dominate the market through growth and innovation, so does Newland in the AIDC industry. This partnership allows both players to drive their business and mission forward, resulting in more efficient, secure and prolonged hardware performance from innovation to support.

CK Wang, head of IoT Business Unit at MediaTek, comments: "The MediaTek IoT solutions bring reliable connectivity and AI capability to the current and the next wave of AIDC applications. Thanks to a strong partnership with Newland, we build powerful products to enrich users' experience."

Peter Sliedrecht, CEO at Newland EMEA, states: "By becoming MediaTek's partner, we ensure a stable supply of chips for our Android devices and first-hand access to the latest technologies and innovations, including WiFi 6.0. But it's not only about us - it's about transforming our customers' experience with our products. This partnership will result in more efficient, secure, and prolonged hardware performance for our customers."

For more information on MediaTek, visit https://www.mediatek.com, and more information on Newland EMEA, visit https://www.newland-id.com .

Established in 2009, Newland EMEA (Newland Europe BV) makes scanning simple. A leading player in the global AIDC industry, we create 1D and 2D data capture & collection devices accessible to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

At Newland, we build our products from the ground up. Our product range consists of stationary & handheld scanners, mobile computers, micro kiosks and tablets, and OEM scan engines. All based on our UIMG image technology and 2D decoder chip.

Headquartered in Culemborg, the Netherlands, Newland EMEA supports our local teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 500+ partners in EMEA, our extensive network of distributors and resellers offer products and services locally in 35+ countries.

Newland EMEA is a member company of Newland Auto-ID Tech, a subsidiary of Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd. A public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (ticker SZE-000997). Newland Digital Technology has over $1B in annual global revenue and 5,000+ employees, specializing in technology research and development, manufacturing and product management, data collection, mobile communication, and payment devices. With over 20 international patents and 500+ intellectual property rights, Newland is the 4th most prominent brand in AIDC technology and the 2nd largest global provider of EFT-POS terminals.

Newland EMEA thrives on a simple mission: to make everyday tasks easier, faster, and more intuitive through our products and partnerships.

