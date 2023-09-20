Das Instrument PXH FR0011950641 PIXIUM VISION SA EO -,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument PXH FR0011950641 PIXIUM VISION SA EO -,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument DX0 FI4000081427 UNITED BANKERS OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument DX0 FI4000081427 UNITED BANKERS OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument CLIQ DE000A0HHJR3 CLIQ DIGITAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument CLIQ DE000A0HHJR3 CLIQ DIGITAL AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument AQ9C LU0039499404 ALLIANZ PFANDBRIEFFO.ATEO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument AQ9C LU0039499404 ALLIANZ PFANDBRIEFFO.ATEO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument RO3 FI4000150016 ROBIT OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument RO3 FI4000150016 ROBIT OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2023The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2023