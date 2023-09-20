Pressemitteilung der PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.:

PlusPlus to hold adjourned bondholders meeting for EUR 2022/2026 bonds on 26 September 2023

PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has previously communicated that it did not pay interest on the Bonds which was due on 31 July 2023.

For this purpose, PlusPlus convened a meeting of the bondholders to propose to agree on a standstill period with regard to the obligation of PlusPlus to pay the Interest in order to work on raising ...

