DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 September 2023 it purchased a total of 287,749 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 187,749 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.948 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09726 GBP0.945371

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,606,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1995 1.094 XDUB 09:11:21 00067036271TRLO0 2845 1.096 XDUB 09:36:13 00067036808TRLO0 871 1.096 XDUB 09:42:58 00067036972TRLO0 2468 1.096 XDUB 09:42:58 00067036973TRLO0 658 1.096 XDUB 09:42:58 00067036974TRLO0 1752 1.098 XDUB 10:08:14 00067037676TRLO0 291 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037677TRLO0 382 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037678TRLO0 433 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037679TRLO0 219 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037680TRLO0 197 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037681TRLO0 1617 1.096 XDUB 10:08:15 00067037682TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 10:08:16 00067037683TRLO0 658 1.094 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037896TRLO0 2754 1.094 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037897TRLO0 768 1.092 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037898TRLO0 2642 1.092 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037899TRLO0 763 1.094 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037900TRLO0 3129 1.094 XDUB 10:15:25 00067037901TRLO0 3000 1.092 XDUB 10:16:28 00067037911TRLO0 329 1.094 XDUB 10:30:14 00067038310TRLO0 960 1.094 XDUB 10:30:14 00067038311TRLO0 3078 1.094 XDUB 11:33:34 00067039269TRLO0 3571 1.092 XDUB 11:52:59 00067039665TRLO0 86 1.092 XDUB 12:30:22 00067040455TRLO0 1363 1.092 XDUB 14:12:57 00067043518TRLO0 3282 1.092 XDUB 14:12:57 00067043519TRLO0 1694 1.092 XDUB 14:12:57 00067043520TRLO0 266 1.092 XDUB 14:12:58 00067043521TRLO0 196 1.092 XDUB 14:12:58 00067043522TRLO0 8 1.092 XDUB 14:12:58 00067043523TRLO0 6 1.092 XDUB 14:12:58 00067043524TRLO0 7000 1.100 XDUB 14:31:04 00067044314TRLO0 27847 1.100 XDUB 14:31:04 00067044315TRLO0 7000 1.100 XDUB 14:31:04 00067044316TRLO0 7364 1.100 XDUB 14:31:04 00067044317TRLO0 327 1.098 XDUB 14:42:04 00067044926TRLO0 342 1.098 XDUB 14:42:04 00067044927TRLO0 2879 1.098 XDUB 14:42:04 00067044928TRLO0 3381 1.098 XDUB 14:42:04 00067044929TRLO0 3174 1.098 XDUB 14:50:04 00067045183TRLO0 3471 1.098 XDUB 14:50:04 00067045184TRLO0 3151 1.098 XDUB 14:50:04 00067045185TRLO0 1831 1.098 XDUB 14:53:54 00067045333TRLO0 2000 1.098 XDUB 14:57:46 00067045475TRLO0 1904 1.096 XDUB 15:02:46 00067045699TRLO0 1458 1.096 XDUB 15:02:46 00067045700TRLO0 3706 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046480TRLO0 3696 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046481TRLO0 3099 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046482TRLO0 1592 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046483TRLO0 1823 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046484TRLO0 3176 1.096 XDUB 15:16:42 00067046485TRLO0 6700 1.096 XDUB 15:41:39 00067047872TRLO0 330 1.098 XDUB 15:50:31 00067048275TRLO0 258 1.098 XDUB 15:50:31 00067048276TRLO0 386 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049260TRLO0 1655 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049261TRLO0 2842 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049262TRLO0 2000 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049263TRLO0 3147 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049264TRLO0 11152 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049265TRLO0 1024 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049266TRLO0 12675 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049267TRLO0 628 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049268TRLO0 7144 1.098 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049269TRLO0 1541 1.096 XDUB 16:06:54 00067049270TRLO0 26 1.096 XDUB 16:07:07 00067049282TRLO0 439 1.098 XDUB 16:18:07 00067049922TRLO0 595 1.098 XDUB 16:18:07 00067049923TRLO0 705 1.098 XDUB 16:18:09 00067049924TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6700 94.80 XLON 09:18:34 00067036433TRLO0 804 94.80 XLON 09:18:34 00067036432TRLO0 3780 94.30 XLON 10:03:06 00067037539TRLO0 3259 94.30 XLON 10:15:25 00067037895TRLO0 3449 94.30 XLON 11:00:47 00067038769TRLO0 146 94.30 XLON 11:00:47 00067038770TRLO0 150 94.30 XLON 11:00:47 00067038771TRLO0 3355 94.30 XLON 11:01:16 00067038779TRLO0 3842 94.30 XLON 11:23:21 00067039156TRLO0 3377 94.30 XLON 12:40:33 00067040733TRLO0 85 94.30 XLON 13:58:34 00067043039TRLO0 385 94.30 XLON 13:58:34 00067043040TRLO0 1169 94.30 XLON 13:58:34 00067043041TRLO0 1897 94.30 XLON 14:12:57 00067043512TRLO0 11 94.00 XLON 14:12:57 00067043516TRLO0 263 94.00 XLON 14:12:57 00067043515TRLO0 1 94.00 XLON 14:12:57 00067043514TRLO0 9 94.00 XLON 14:12:57 00067043513TRLO0 2979 94.00 XLON 14:12:57 00067043517TRLO0 78 94.50 XLON 14:23:10 00067043952TRLO0 385 94.80 XLON 14:31:04 00067044318TRLO0 12727 94.80 XLON 14:37:50 00067044732TRLO0 3605 94.80 XLON 14:37:50 00067044733TRLO0 3186 94.60 XLON 14:48:06 00067045142TRLO0 3931 94.60 XLON 14:48:06 00067045141TRLO0 1689 94.80 XLON 14:54:46 00067045356TRLO0 2142 94.80 XLON 14:54:46 00067045355TRLO0 3380 94.60 XLON 14:57:46 00067045474TRLO0 85 94.60 XLON 14:57:46 00067045473TRLO0 3477 94.30 XLON 15:02:43 00067045696TRLO0 4566 94.50 XLON 15:02:43 00067045697TRLO0 3227 94.30 XLON 15:16:42 00067046479TRLO0 6802 94.60 XLON 15:48:30 00067048128TRLO0 3871 94.60 XLON 15:48:30 00067048129TRLO0 3575 94.60 XLON 15:50:30 00067048274TRLO0 3815 94.60 XLON 16:02:30 00067048965TRLO0 85 94.60 XLON 16:06:54 00067049258TRLO0 3713 94.60 XLON 16:06:54 00067049259TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 272519 EQS News ID: 1729823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)